All working Dead by Daylight Bloodpoint Codes for May 2022

Progressing in Dead by Daylight requires time and effort. There are ways to fasten the process, however, and using redeem codes to unlock Bloodpoints is one of them.

Behavior Interactive regularly adds redeemable codes to Dead by Light which award players to score free Bloodpoints. They can be used to unlock nodes and perk slots. Redeem codes can also feature cosmetic rewards. Though the rewards will often be small, they can add up in the long run since there will always be new codes.

All working Dead by Daylight codes (May 2)

PRIDE: Redeem code for a Rainbow Flag Pride Charm

PRIDE2022: Redeem for a free Pride Charm

Nice: Redeem for 69 Bloodpoints

Expired Dead by Daylight codes