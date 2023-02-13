All Wild Hearts weapons

Wild Hearts is introducing players to a new spin on the giant monster fighting genre, allowing players to use their favorite weapons against mighty creatures. Many have proposed that this new series from KOEI TECMO GAMES, published by Electronic Arts, is supposed to rival the classic Monster Hunter series, which has been incredibly successful for nearly two decades.

Some of the best parts about the innovative new Wild Hearts game is that it’s not chained to the series trademarks that a game like Monster Hunter is. Here’s all the information you need to know about all the Wild Hearts weapons you can use to fight monsters.

What are the weapons in Wild Hearts?

Just like in the Monster Hunter series, there are a wide number of weapons that will likely require some playing around to find out what suits you best. The developer has the weapons listed on its website for players who are curious about what they look like.

Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES

Claw Blade

This weapon is split into two parts, with one being a medium-sized dagger attached to a cord that connects to a metallic claw. Using the claw, you’re able to pull yourself into enemy monsters before unleashing a flurry of strikes on them. This grapple feature will keep your enemies from getting too far away, but it likely suffers from less damage than its heavier counterparts.

Bow

This is the classic ranged weapon that players will likely be most familiar with, dealing devastating damage from further away. As compared to the heavier Cannon, the bow is likely to provide a lightweight and versatile experience at the sacrifice of some damage. It will make a great asset to players who want to keep their distance but don’t want to sacrifice their range of movement.

Karakuri Katana

This is one of the basic melee weapons and one of the first shown when Wild Hearts began showing off gameplay. This item will allow for agile attacks that can even extend into a whip-like attack to deal slashing damage to your opponent. The Katana will work as many players’ standard melee weapon, but tank players may want something a little heavier.

Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES

Bladed Wasaga

A Wasaga is a Japanese paper umbrella, making its inclusion as a weapon kind of curious. The umbrella can alter between sword and shield, with the blades on the edges working to slice into any creatures in your way. By pointing the umbrella at your enemies, you’ll be able to use it as a defense mechanism and potentially block damage.

Cannon

This large tube of a weapon works similarly to the cannons that players might find on a pirate ship, although players will act as the base for this weapon. This is a heavier-ranged weapon that works as a stronger tank option that deals more damage likely at the cost of mobility. If you want to stay at a distance and deal heavy hits, the Cannon will likely be a weapon you can appreciate.

Nodachi

This sword is much larger and wider than the Katana, working as the great sword in Wild Hearts to provide greater damage a the cost of movement. As with most large swords in these Monster Hunter-type games, it will be a great weapon if you don’t mind that the swings are slower. This is the heaviest-bladed weapon, so it’s likely to do plenty of damage for those who can learn to use it.

Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES

Maul

You can roleplay as your favorite DC villain Harley Quinn with the Maul, which essentially looks to be a giant wooden hammer. This is a heavier weapon that players can use to smash the monsters that get in their way. It’s likely to severely impact movement though due to its size, but some say it’s an easier option to learn compared to the Nodachi.

Karakuri Staff

The Karakuri Staff is unassuming at first but can be used in a variety of different ways, either working as a staff with blades or a dual-wielding weapon. This versatility is likely to appeal to players who frequently want to alter their combat style mid-fight. You never know which monster you’re going to fight next, so a Karakuri Staff provides a range of options.

Those are all the weapons that have been announced for Wild Hearts, but more may be revealed when the game finally releases on Feb. 16.