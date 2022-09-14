All weapons and operators in Shatterline 

The list looks like it will keep growing.

Image via Frag Lab LLC

Frag Lab LLC’s newly released FPS, Shatterline, has dropped with a wide selection of weapons and operators. Shatterline attempts to go toe-to-toe with other first-person shooters, with the devs making sure their game has a distinct feature that outshines other titles.

That feature is the number of weapons and operators available.

All weapons in Shatterline

There are 25 weapons available for players, with more to eventually shake up the game. Each type of weapon has five weapons in its category.

Here’s a list of all the weapons in Shatterline:

Assault Rifles

  • A-9 Legatus 
  • A-3 Pilum
  • XM-40 Conciliator 
  • XM-27 Pacifier
  • Zenith

Sniper Rifles

  • Dragonfly
  • Impala
  • Presarm VX-7 
  • SAG-8 Reaper
  • TWD X-treme

Submachine Guns

  • A-1 Centurion 
  • Cinetech M5
  • Firespray
  • Tornado
  • Z-940 Drachen

Shotguns

  • Berlington TAC
  • Black Falcon II
  • M2 Tactical SAS
  • R21 Brute 
  • R60 Gevaudan

Sidearms

  • G5 Earl
  • G7 Springer
  • Lupara Compatta
  • U22 Svarog
  • U44 Culverina

All operators in Shatterline

Shatterline’s operators change up the game, with some characters being blessed with climbing abilities and certain abilities, like Spy Drone. Each ability and move changes the way players take their battles and move around the map. 

Characters are even sometimes better suited to the PvE modes due to their impact on team play. Characters like Pill are suited to team play as they have a med drone, and Kite is better suited to PvP with his aggressive fighting style. Each character allows players to play their own style.

Here’s a list of all the Operators available in Shatterline:

  • Brisa
  • Kite
  • Mongoose
  • Malva
  • Orbit
  • Pill
  • Ram
  • Strix

Shatterline is currently in early access and is available to download on Steam.