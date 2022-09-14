All weapons and operators in Shatterline 

Frag Lab LLC’s newly released FPS, Shatterline, has dropped with a wide selection of weapons and operators. Shatterline attempts to go toe-to-toe with other first-person shooters, with the devs making sure their game has a distinct feature that outshines other titles.
That feature is the number of weapons and operators available.
All weapons in Shatterline
There are 25 weapons available for players, with more to eventually shake up the game. Each type of weapon has five weapons in its category.
Here’s a list of all the weapons in Shatterline:
Assault Rifles
- A-9 Legatus
- A-3 Pilum
- XM-40 Conciliator
- XM-27 Pacifier
- Zenith
Sniper Rifles
- Dragonfly
- Impala
- Presarm VX-7
- SAG-8 Reaper
- TWD X-treme
Submachine Guns
- A-1 Centurion
- Cinetech M5
- Firespray
- Tornado
- Z-940 Drachen
Shotguns
- Berlington TAC
- Black Falcon II
- M2 Tactical SAS
- R21 Brute
- R60 Gevaudan
Sidearms
- G5 Earl
- G7 Springer
- Lupara Compatta
- U22 Svarog
- U44 Culverina
All operators in Shatterline
Shatterline’s operators change up the game, with some characters being blessed with climbing abilities and certain abilities, like Spy Drone. Each ability and move changes the way players take their battles and move around the map.
Characters are even sometimes better suited to the PvE modes due to their impact on team play. Characters like Pill are suited to team play as they have a med drone, and Kite is better suited to PvP with his aggressive fighting style. Each character allows players to play their own style.
Here’s a list of all the Operators available in Shatterline:
- Brisa
- Kite
- Mongoose
- Malva
- Orbit
- Pill
- Ram
- Strix
Shatterline is currently in early access and is available to download on Steam.