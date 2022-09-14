All weapons and operators in Shatterline 

The list looks like it will keep growing.

Frag Lab LLC’s newly released FPS, Shatterline, has dropped with a wide selection of weapons and operators. Shatterline attempts to go toe-to-toe with other first-person shooters, with the devs making sure their game has a distinct feature that outshines other titles.

That feature is the number of weapons and operators available.

All weapons in Shatterline

There are 25 weapons available for players, with more to eventually shake up the game. Each type of weapon has five weapons in its category.

Here’s a list of all the weapons in Shatterline:

Assault Rifles

A-9 Legatus

A-3 Pilum

XM-40 Conciliator

XM-27 Pacifier

Zenith

Sniper Rifles

Dragonfly

Impala

Presarm VX-7

SAG-8 Reaper

TWD X-treme

Submachine Guns

A-1 Centurion

Cinetech M5

Firespray

Tornado

Z-940 Drachen

Shotguns

Berlington TAC

Black Falcon II

M2 Tactical SAS

R21 Brute

R60 Gevaudan

Sidearms

G5 Earl

G7 Springer

Lupara Compatta

U22 Svarog

U44 Culverina

All operators in Shatterline

Shatterline’s operators change up the game, with some characters being blessed with climbing abilities and certain abilities, like Spy Drone. Each ability and move changes the way players take their battles and move around the map.

Characters are even sometimes better suited to the PvE modes due to their impact on team play. Characters like Pill are suited to team play as they have a med drone, and Kite is better suited to PvP with his aggressive fighting style. Each character allows players to play their own style.

Here’s a list of all the Operators available in Shatterline:

Brisa

Kite

Mongoose

Malva

Orbit

Pill

Ram

Strix

Shatterline is currently in early access and is available to download on Steam.