All voice actors for the Callisto Protocol

The Callisto Protocol is the latest game from the mind behind Dead Space, Glen Schofield, and developer Krafton. While Schofield is a big name in gaming, this new space survival horror is filled to the brim with some of the hottest talents in a game this year. Many already famous actors play primary characters, including Josh Duhamel as the protagonist Jacob Lee.
Throughout the game, players will meet many different characters each with their own goals and plans to achieve them. Here’s all the information you need to know about all the voice actors in The Callisto Protocol.
Full The Callisto Protocol cast list
In the credits of the game, the cast is split between primary and secondary voice-over lists. The primary list features the names of the characters while the secondary VO list just features the names of the actors.
Primary VO cast list
This list is likely the characters who appear with their own faces in the game, taking on the role of different characters around Black Iron.
- Josh Duhamel – Jacob Lee
- Karen Fukuhara – Dani Nakamura
- Zeke Alton – Elias Porter
- James C. Mathis III – Warden Duncan Cole
- Sam Witmer – Cpt. Leon Ferris
- Louise Barnes – Dr. Caitlyn Mahler
- Max Barrow – Jeff Schine
Secondary VO cast list
This much longer list is for all the other voice acting in the game, be it monsters, robots, or other prisoners. They can usually be heard as disembodied voices over intercoms or through the different audio logs that players will find around each map. Since there are no current lists for the game yet on sites like IMDB, it’s hard to know which character each specific voice actor portrayed.
- Aaron LaPlante
- Adam Gold
- Alejandro Ruiz
- Aleks Le
- Andrew Morgado
- Anne Yatco
- Barron Bass
- Bill Millsap
- Brad Davidorf
- Brian T. Delaney
- Cam Clarke
- Charlie Hewson
- Christian Rummel
- Damien Hass
- Dan Foster
- Dave Fennoy
- David Cooley
- David Forseth
- Debra Wilson
- Elysia Rotaru
- Eric Schermerhorn
- Gavin Hammon
- GK Bowes
- Ian Guerra
- Jeff Bottoms
- Joe Hernandez
- Jon Olson
- Josh Keaton
- Keith Ferguson
- Keith Silverstein
- Kellen Goff
- Keston John
- Larry Hennon
- Michael Scott
- Misty Lee
- Nisa Ward
- Peter Sepenuk
- Quinn Hawking
- Rebecca Davis
- Rena-Marie Villano
- Rocco Narva
- Steve Blum
- Thomas Archer
- Tom Taylorson
As the game gets further out from launch, we can likely expect the secondary voice actors to begin to take credit for their specific roles. While their faces might not bring the same attention as the lead actors, they still deserve a chance for their work to be credited.