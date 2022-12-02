All voice actors for the Callisto Protocol

The Callisto Protocol is the latest game from the mind behind Dead Space, Glen Schofield, and developer Krafton. While Schofield is a big name in gaming, this new space survival horror is filled to the brim with some of the hottest talents in a game this year. Many already famous actors play primary characters, including Josh Duhamel as the protagonist Jacob Lee.

Throughout the game, players will meet many different characters each with their own goals and plans to achieve them. Here’s all the information you need to know about all the voice actors in The Callisto Protocol.

Full The Callisto Protocol cast list

In the credits of the game, the cast is split between primary and secondary voice-over lists. The primary list features the names of the characters while the secondary VO list just features the names of the actors.

Primary VO cast list

This list is likely the characters who appear with their own faces in the game, taking on the role of different characters around Black Iron.

Josh Duhamel – Jacob Lee

– Jacob Lee Karen Fukuhara – Dani Nakamura

– Dani Nakamura Zeke Alton – Elias Porter

– Elias Porter James C. Mathis III – Warden Duncan Cole

– Warden Duncan Cole Sam Witmer – Cpt. Leon Ferris

– Cpt. Leon Ferris Louise Barnes – Dr. Caitlyn Mahler

– Dr. Caitlyn Mahler Max Barrow – Jeff Schine

Secondary VO cast list

This much longer list is for all the other voice acting in the game, be it monsters, robots, or other prisoners. They can usually be heard as disembodied voices over intercoms or through the different audio logs that players will find around each map. Since there are no current lists for the game yet on sites like IMDB, it’s hard to know which character each specific voice actor portrayed.

Aaron LaPlante

Adam Gold

Alejandro Ruiz

Aleks Le

Andrew Morgado

Anne Yatco

Barron Bass

Bill Millsap

Brad Davidorf

Brian T. Delaney

Cam Clarke

Charlie Hewson

Christian Rummel

Damien Hass

Dan Foster

Dave Fennoy

David Cooley

David Forseth

Debra Wilson

Elysia Rotaru

Eric Schermerhorn

Gavin Hammon

GK Bowes

Ian Guerra

Jeff Bottoms

Joe Hernandez

Jon Olson

Josh Keaton

Keith Ferguson

Keith Silverstein

Kellen Goff

Keston John

Larry Hennon

Michael Scott

Misty Lee

Nisa Ward

Peter Sepenuk

Quinn Hawking

Rebecca Davis

Rena-Marie Villano

Rocco Narva

Steve Blum

Thomas Archer

Tom Taylorson

As the game gets further out from launch, we can likely expect the secondary voice actors to begin to take credit for their specific roles. While their faces might not bring the same attention as the lead actors, they still deserve a chance for their work to be credited.