All voice actors for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

One of the best aspects of Lego games has always been the balance between witty dialogue and silly jokes. The dialogue in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features iconic lines from the films alongside many new jokes and impressive voice acting.

Any Star Wars fans familiar with the franchise will find they recognize many of the voices present in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Actors who played the characters in the Star Wars films as well as those who voiced them in other Star Wars animated projects returned for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Here is a complete list of all the voice actors in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, alongside who they voice and what else you might know them from.

Episodes I to III main voice actors

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Episodes I to III feature the return of the same actors who voiced the characters over the span of 12 years in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker

The rebellious and complex Anakin Skywalker is voiced by Matt Lanter. In addition to voicing Anakin in other Star Wars projects, including The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special and Star Wars: Forces of Destiny, Lanter has also portrayed Liam Court in the television show 90210, Roman in the film Star-Crossed, and Edward Sullen in the parody film Vampires Suck.

James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

James Arnold Taylor used his 12 years of experience in Star Wars: The Clone Wars to reprise his role as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. Some of his other credits include Leonardo in the film TMNT, Ratchet in the Ratchet & Clank film, and Flash in a few Lego DC projects.

Catherine Taber as Padmé Amidala

The Queen and Senator of Naboo is once again voiced by Catherine Taber. She has also voiced Padmé in Star Wars: Forces of Destiny, Lori Loud in Nickelodeon’s show The Loud House, and lent her voice to multiple characters in Psychonauts 2.

Other voice actors in Episodes I to III

Terrence ‘T.C.’ Carson as Mace Windu

Corey Burton as Count Dooku

Phil LaMarr as Jar Jar Binks and Kit Fisto

Andy Secombe as Watto

Episodes IV to VI main voice actors

Similar to the voice actors behind the prequel trilogy, the cast of the classic trilogy also has a few voice actors who have voiced their characters in other renditions prior to Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

David Menkin as Luke Skywalker

Although this is his first time voicing Luke Skywalker, David Menkin has a lot of video game voice acting experience, including credits in Squadron 42, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, VALORANT, and Control.

Shelby Young as Princess Leia Organa

The fierce princess is voiced by Shelby Young, who has previously voiced Leia in Star Wars: Forces of Destiny and in Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales. Her other credits include Skuld (Norn 3) in God of War: Ragnarok, Shelia in Bright Memory: Infinite, and various voices in What If…?

A.J. LoCascio as Han Solo

The rebellious pilot of the Millenium Falcon is voiced by A.J. LoCascio. He has previously voiced Han Solo in Star Wars: Forces of Destiny, The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special, and Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales. He has also portrayed Lao/Jorund in Horizon Forbidden West, Gizmo in Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, and Skjolder in God of War: Ragnarök.

Fred Tatasciore as Darth Vader

The voice behind Darth Vader is Fred Tatasciore, who has regularly been behind many characters within the same project. Some of his credits include Teen Titans Go!, The Loud House, and Looney Toons Cartoons.

Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian

Iconic for portraying the character in Star Wars films, Billy Dee Williams returns in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga to voice Lando Calrissian once again. Some of the actor’s other notable roles include Two-Face in Batman and The LEGO Batman Movie, Gale Sayers in Brian’s Song, and Louis McKay in Lady Sings the Blues.

Other voice actors in Episodes IV to VI

Stephen Stanton as Ben Kenobi

Daniel Logan as Boba Fett

Kevin Michael Richardson as Jabba the Hutt

Episodes VII to IX main voice actors

The voices behind the newest Star Wars episodes also include many actors who have previously worked on Star Wars projects.

Helen Sadler as Rey

Helen Sadler has previously voiced Rey in The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special and other characters in many Star Wars projects, including The Book of Boba Fett, Star Wars: Forces of Destiny, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Her other credits include What If…?, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Bugsnax.

Matthew Wood as Kylo Ren/Ben Solo

The voice actor behind Kylo Ren is often behind the scenes working as a sound editor on projects like Loki, The Book of Boba Fett, WandaVision, and the Star Wars films. Matthew Wood has also portrayed characters in many Star Wars projects, including Bib Fortuna in The Mandalorian and numerous voices in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

He has previously voiced Kylo Ren in Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales and The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special, too. His credits outside of Star Wars include Frozen II, What If…?, and Seal Team.

Josh Cowdery as Poe Dameron

You might recognize Josh Cowdery as Henry Shaw Junior/Senator Shaw from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. His other credits include Godzilla, Triangle Strategy, Wrath of Man, and Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2.

Arif S. Kinchen as Finn

The stormtrooper turned hero is voiced by Arif S. Kinchen. He has also voice acted for WWE 2K22, Marvel’s Avengers, The Last of Us: Part II, and Resident Evil: Vendetta.

Other voice actors in Episodes VII to IX

Carolyn Hennesy as General Leia Organa

Naomi Ackie as Jannah

Grey Griffin as Maz Kanata

Recurring voice actors

Some characters appear across the different Star Wars episodes in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga with the same voice actor.

Anthony Daniels as C-3PO

The voice actor behind C-3PO’s iconic voice across all Star Wars episodes also voices the protocol droid in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. He has voiced C-3PO in many other Star Wars projects, including Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Battlefront, and The Lego Star Holiday Special. If you’re watching or playing anything Star Wars with C-3PO in it, Anthony Daniels is probably the voice you’re hearing.

Sam Witwer as Emperor Palpatine and Darth Maul

The voice behind two of the most iconic villains in Star Wars is Sam Witwer. While Darth Maul doesn’t say much and is only featured in Star Wars Episode I of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Witwer also voices the Sith Lord across many of Maul’s appearances outside of the films, including Solo: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Star Wars: Rebels.

Emperor Palpatine’s character is the overarching villain of the Star Wars series and appears throughout all episodes. Witwer also voices Emperor Palpatine in Star Wars: Battlefront and Star Wars: Battlefront II.

Tom Kane as Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn, and Admiral Ackbar

Three Star Wars characters are voiced by Tom Kane in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. He also voiced Yoda and a few other characters in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, as well as Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn, and Admiral Ackbar in other Star Wars projects. Some of his other roles include Professor Utonium in The Powerpuff Girls and Magneto in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order.

Dee Bradley Baker as all Clone Troopers and Jango Fett

The iconic voice behind Clones in all Star Wars animation projects is Dee Bradley Baker. He voices the bounty hunter Jango Fett as well.

Outside of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, he voices the entire squad in Star Wars: The Bad Batch and all Clone Troopers in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. He also regularly voice acts for numerous characters in the same series. Some of these series include Phineas and Ferb, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Owl House, American Dad!, and Young Justice.

Other voice actors

The rest of the voice actors behind roles that have listed names in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can be seen below.

Adam Diggle as Ewoks

Brian Blessed as Boss Nass

Edward Dogliani as Bib Fortuna

Mark Dodson as Salacious B. Crumb

Jay Laga’aia as Captain Typho

Anthony Phelan as Lama Su

Silas Carson as Ki-Adi-Mundi and Nute Gunray

Kipsang Rotich as Nien Nunb

Adrian Edmondson as Captain Peevey

Lewis Macleod as Sebulba

Flo Di Re as Jocasta Nu

Tim Beckmann as Captain Antilles

Ralph Brown as Ric Olie

Leeanna Walsman as Zam Wesell

