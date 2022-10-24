All villains in Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights is the latest action-adventure game set in Gotham City, although this time, players will take on the role of Batman’s trainees. Batman is dead, which means that Robin, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Nightwing will all be tasked with protecting Gotham from the threats that are taking advantage of the opportunity.

There are a handful of villains in Gotham Knights, with Warner Bros seemingly taking a look at some of the previously underused villains in the Batman games. Here’s everything you need to know about all the villains in Gotham Knights.

Who are all the villains in Gotham Knights?

Gotham Knights features a whole cast of some of the most popular DC villains in Gotham.

Talia al Ghul

Talia is one of the major antagonists in Gotham Knights, interfering with the Bat-family from the very beginning of the game. With her father gone, the League of Shadows is likely now at her disposal. Batman told Talia he never wanted to see her in Gotham again, but now that he’s dead, Talia has free rein over the city.

The Penguin

He swears that he’s only doing legitimate business now, but Oswald Cobblepot is the same business magnate he was before Batman’s death. Having served his stint in Blackgate, the clever mob boss might have a less-than-legal side business or two. Players can even help him fight back against certain crimes and likely his competition.

Harley Quinn

The leader of The Freaks, Harley Quinzell is a therapist turned psychopath with goals that seem to be changing all the time. While she did help the Bat-family at the beginning of the game, it should come as no surprise that she’d take a shot at being the top boss in Gotham. Players will fight against her and her freaks as Harley enacts her own plans.

Court of Owls

There are many in Gotham who believe the Court of Owls to be a myth that’s told to scare children into behaving. It turns out, however, that this secret organization is not only real but they’ve been killing hundreds of people since the 1800s. Now that Bruce Wayne has died, many in the Court are trying to seize the control that his absence has brought.

Mr. Freeze

Mr. Freeze’s origin is that of tragedy, freezing the love of his life to give himself enough time to find a cure. Batman funded that research, even after Freeze’s wife died. But with Batman gone and the funding dried up, Mr. Freeze is more dangerous than ever. If he’s not stopped, he’ll turn the whole of Gotham into a giant ice cube.

Clayface

This shape-shifting monstrosity was originally known as Karlo and is usually either a VFX or another kind of artist. Clayface doesn’t want to believe that Batman is dead and so he fights against the Bat-family using his super strength and power to summon clay-based minions. Players will need to fight against him to keep him from harming those in Gotham.

Professor Pyg

Pyg is one of the more disturbing villains that players have had to face in Gotham Knights. The “doctor” is known for his love of performing severe surgeries and experiments on people in Gotham. The mad professor is known for creating mindless zombies out of his creations to fight for him when he’s too busy cutting up another citizen.