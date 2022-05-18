All vampires and their powers in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swanswong is the latest game in the World of Darkness series, putting players in control of three new vampires as they navigate the complex vampire society of Boston.

Each new character comes from a different vampire clan with a unique backstory and view. But players can customize each vampire as they see fit to match their playstyle as they explore the world and uncover clues.

Screengrab via Nacon

Swansong introduces Galeb of clan Venture, Emem of clan Toreador, and Leysha of clan Malkavian as the new playable characters. While each character is different, they have the same set of customizable abilities and powers.

Here is a list of all available attributes and skills in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong:

Attributes

Physical

Social

Mental

Skills

Dialogue

Rhetoric

Intimidation

Persuasion

Psychology

Exploration

Security

Technology

Knowledge

Deduction

Education

Each attribute increases the effectiveness of certain skills, making them a solid choice when upgrading. But upgrading individual skills makes those specific options more effective or available as you explore each level, so consider focusing on developing a few options for the best results.

There are also Disciplines that are different for each character. Galeb has Fortitude, Presence, and Dominate, while Emem has Auspex, Presence, and Celerity. Finally, Leysha has Auspex, Obfuscate, and Dominate. Each Discipline allows each character to approach problems and confrontations uniquely, causing players to adapt their style as they control each character.

Certain traits will also be unlocked for each character as you progress through Swansong. Traits typically provide a slight buff for certain skills, but others could raise your suspicion level based on your actions. Periodically checking your traits is essential to keeping track of any important changes to your character sheet.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong encourages players to customize each character’s skills as they see fit. Experimenting with your skills can significantly change gameplay, so don’t be afraid to make new choices in each playthrough.