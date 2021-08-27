All Valheim cheats and console commands

Valheim offers a fun and exciting experience where players can fight bosses, build extensive bases, or explore the massive map. It’s easy to sink hours into the game, especially when grinding for better gear or working on a large project. But there’s another option for players who have less time or just want to get straight into the action.

Players can enable cheats, dev commands, and console commands in Valheim to spawn every item in the game and change settings in single player and multiplayer servers. While this significantly changes gameplay, it’s a fun and accessible option to use as needed.

To enable dev commands, you need to adjust your Valheim launch options in Steam. Right-click Valheim in your Steam library, select Properties, and find Launch Options under the General tab. In this field, type “-console” (without quotes) to unlock commands in Valheim. Once you load into your world, press F5 to open the console and type “devcommands” (without quotes) to enable cheats. You can disable cheats by typing “devcommands” again.

You can also spawn every item in Valheim with spawn commands, including some cut and removed items. To spawn an item, you need to type “spawn” followed by the item and an amount. For example, you would type “spawn Bronze 100” to spawn 100 Bronze ore. Thankfully for players, the Valheim community has curated a list of all available spawn commands, which is also included below.

Players who want to access Valheim’s version of a creative mode can use the debugmode. This command allows players to build without resources, fly, and kill nearby enemies as needed. Once the mode is activated, press B to toggle building without needing a workbench or resources. You can press Z to fly and toggle your altitude with the spacebar and return to the ground with ctrl. K kills all nearby enemies and creatures.

Enabling cheats can significantly impact your gameplay experience and is not recommended in most cases. If you have a world specifically meant for messing around, use these commands at your own risk. Additionally, the cheat commands only work in a single-player mode, so you should not encounter cheaters on a multiplayer server. Finally, some items that are not currently in the normal game can be spawned with a command, so be careful when experimenting with these items.

Here is a complete list of all cheats, console commands, and spawn commands in Valheim, courtesy of the game’s wiki. All commands are case-sensitive.

Cheats

beard [beard#] – Changes your character’s beard. Entering a number after the command determines which beard is selected. Leaving the number blank removes the beard.

epsdebug – Toggles dps debug on and off.

env [varibale] – Determines the debug environment. Here are the available options: Clear, Twilight_Clear, Misty, Darklands_dark, Heath clear, DeepForest Mist, GDKing, Rain, LightRain, ThunderStorm, Eikthyr, GoblinKing, nofogts, SwampRain, Bonemass, Snow, Twilight_Snow, Twilight_SnowStorm, SnowStorm, Moder, Ashrain, Crypt, SunkenCrypt

exploremap – Reveals the entirety of the map.

event [name] – Activates a named event. Here are the available options: army_eikthyr, army_theelder, army_bonemass, army_moder, army_moder, army_goblin, foresttrolls, blobs, skeletons, surtlings, wolves.

ffsmooth 1 – Adds smooth movements to the free camera.

ffsmooth 0 – Removes smooth movement from the free camera.

freefly – Activates the free camera.

genloc – Regenerate all locations.

ghost – Toggles Ghost mode. Ghost mode makes enemies ignore the player.

god – Enables God mode.

goto [x] [y] [z] – A teleport command that warps players to a desired location based on the coordinates entered.

hair [hair#] – Permanently changes your character’s hair. To remove your hair, enter this command without an argument.

heal – Fully heals the player.

killall – Kills all nearby enemies and creatures, including tamed ones.

listkeys – Lists all global keys.

location – Sets spawn location.

model [0-1] – Switches character model from masculine to feminine.

optterrain – Converts all the old terrain modifications (before Update 0.150.3) in the nearby area to the new system.

players [number] – Changes the game’s difficulty scaling based on the number of players.

pos – Shows player coordinates.

puke – Resets fullness/hunger.

raiseskill [skill] [amount] – Boosts a specific skill. The value determines the size of the increase.

randomevent – Starts a random event.

removedrops – Removes all items dropped in the area.

resetcharacter – Resets all of your character data.

resetenv – Resets the debug environment.

resetkeys [name] – Resets the specified key.

resetmap – Hides the map.

resetskill [skill] – Sets specified skill level to zero.

resetwind – Resets wind angle and intensity.

save – Forces the game to save the current world state.

setkey [name] – Sets new global key.

skiptime [seconds] – Skips forward and changes day number and time of day.

sleep – Skips forward one day.

stopevent – Stops the current event.

tame – Tames all nearby creatures.

tod [0-1] – Sets time of day. Zero and one are both midnight. 0.5 is noon. -1 revert to default.

wind [angle] [intensity] – Adjusts the direction and intensity of the wind.

angle = degree vector from zero to 360 (zero is wind from south, 270 is wind from east).

intensity = value from zero to one.

Console commands

help – Shows all available server commands

info – Prints the current system information.

ping – Pings the server to measure latency.

ban [name/ip/userID] – Bans the named user.

banned – Shows a full list of banned users.

kick [name/ip/userID] – Kicks the specified user.

lodbias [number] – Sets the draw distance for the server. The number can be set from 1 to 5.

save – Forces the game to save.

unban [name/ip/userID] – Unbans the named user.

Spawn item commands

Items

Amber

AmberPearl

AncientSeed

Barley

BarleyFlour

BarleyWine

BarleyWineBase

BeechSeeds

BlackMetal

BlackMetalScrap

Bloodbag

Bronze

BronzeNails

BoneFragments

CarrotSeeds

Chitin

Coal

Coins

Copper

CopperOre

CryptKey

Crystal

Dandelion

DeerHide

DragonEgg

DragonTear

ElderBark

Entrails

Feathers

FineWood

FirCone

FishingBait

FishRaw

Flametal

FlametalOre

Flax

Flint

FreezeGland

GreydwarfEye

Guck

HardAntler

Iron

IronNails

IronOre

IronScrap

LeatherScraps

LinenThread

LoxMeat

LoxPelt

Needle

Obsidian

Ooze

PineCone

QueenBee

Ruby

SerpentScale

SharpeningStone

Silver

SilverNecklace

SilverOre

Stone

SurtlingCore

Thistle

Tin

TinOre

TrollHide

TurnipSeeds

WitheredBone

WolfFang

WolfPelt

Wood

YmirRemains

NeckTail

RawMeat

Resin

RoundLog

SerpentMeat

YagluthDrop

Armor

ArmorBronzeChest

ArmorBronzeLegs

ArmorIronChest

ArmorIronLegs

ArmorLeatherChest

ArmorLeatherLegs

ArmorPaddedCuirass

ArmorPaddedGreaves

ArmorRagsChest

ArmorRagsLegs

ArmorTrollLeatherChest

ArmorTrollLeatherLegs

ArmorWolfChest

ArmorWolfLegs

CapeDeerHide

CapeLinen

CapeLox

CapeOdin

CapeTest

CapeTrollHide

CapeWolf

HelmetBronze

HelmetDrake

HelmetDverger

HelmetIron

HelmetLeather

HelmetOdin

HelmetPadded

HelmetTrollLeather

HelmetYule

Arrows

ArrowBronze

ArrowFire

ArrowFlint

ArrowFrost

ArrowIron

ArrowNeedle

ArrowObsidian

ArrowPoison

ArrowSilver

ArrowWood

Weapons

AtgeirBlackmetal

AtgeirBronze

AtgeirIron

Battleaxe

Bow

BowDraugrFang

BowFineWood

BowHuntsman

KnifeBlackMetal

KnifeChitin

KnifeCopper

KnifeFlint

MaceBronze

MaceIron

MaceNeedle

MaceSilver

ShieldBanded

ShieldBlackmetal

ShieldBlackmetalTower

ShieldBronzeBuckler

ShieldIronSquare

ShieldIronTower

ShieldKnight

ShieldSerpentscale

ShieldSilver

ShieldWood

ShieldWoodTower

SledgeIron

SledgeStagbreaker

SpearBronze

SpearElderbark

SpearFlint

SpearWolfFang

SwordBlackmetal

SwordBronze

SwordCheat

SwordIron

SwordIronFire

SwordSilver

Tankard

TankardOdin

Club

Torch

Tools

AxeBronze

AxeFlint

AxeIron

AxeStone

AxeBlackMetal

PickaxeAntler

PickaxeBronze

PickaxeIron

PickaxeStone

Cultivator

FishingRod

Hammer

Hoe

SpearChitin (Harpoon)

Magic items

BeltStrength

Wishbone

HelmetDverger

Enemies

Blob

BlobElite

Boar

Boar_piggy

Crow

Deathsquito

Deer

Draugr

Draugr_Elite

Draugr_Ranged

Fenring

Ghost

Goblin

GoblinArcher

GoblinBrute

GoblinClub

GoblinHelmet

GoblinLegband

GoblinLoin

GoblinShaman

GoblinShoulders

GoblinSpear

GoblinSword

GoblinTorch

GoblinTotem

Greydwarf

Greydwarf_Elite

Greydwarf_Root

Greydwarf_Shaman

Greyling

Leech

Lox

Neck

Seagal

Serpent

Skeleton

Skeleton_Poison

StoneGolem

Surtling

Troll

Valkyrie

Wolf

Wolf_cub

Wraith

Bosses

Eikthyr

gd_king

Bonemass

Dragon

GoblinKing

Food

Bread

BloodPudding

Blueberries

Carrot

CarrotSoup

Cloudberry

CookedLoxMeat

CookedMeat

FishCooked

FishWraps

Honey

LoxPie

Mushroom

MushroomBlue

MushroomYellow

NeckTailGrilled

Raspberry

QueensJam

Sausages

SerpentMeatCooked

SerpentStew

Turnip

TurnipStew

Mead

MeadBaseFrostResist

MeadBaseHealthMedium

MeadBaseHealthMinor

MeadBasePoisonResist

MeadBaseStaminaMedium

MeadBaseStaminaMinor

MeadBaseTasty

MeadFrostResist

MeadHealthMedium

MeadHealthMinor

MeadPoisonResist

MeadStaminaMedium

MeadStaminaMinor

MeadTasty

Vehicles and carts

Cart

Raft

Karve

VikingShip

Trailership

NPC

Haldor

Trophies

TrophyBlob

TrophyBoar

TrophyBonemass

TrophyDeathsquito

TrophyDeer

TrophyDragonQueen

TrophyDraugr

TrophyDraugrElite

TrophyDraugrFem

TrophyEikthyr

TrophyFenring

TrophyForestTroll

TrophyFrostTroll

TrophyGoblin

TrophyGoblinBrute

TrophyGoblinKing

TrophyGoblinShaman

TrophyGreydwarf

TrophyGreydwarfBrute

TrophyGreydwarfShaman

TrophyHatchling

TrophyLeech

TrophyLox

TrophyNeck

TrophySerpent

TrophySGolem

TrophySkeleton

TrophySkeletonPoison

TrophySurtling

TrophyTheElder

TrophyWolf

TrophyWraith

Spawners

BonePileSpawner

Spawner_Blob

Spawner_BlobElite

Spawner_Boar

Spawner_Draugr

Spawner_Draugr_Elite

Spawner_Draugr_Noise

Spawner_Draugr_Ranged

Spawner_Draugr_Ranged_Noise

Spawner_Draugr_respawn_30

Spawner_DraugrPile

Spawner_Fenring

Spawner_Fish4

Spawner_Ghost

Spawner_Goblin

Spawner_GoblinArcher

Spawner_GoblinBrute

Spawner_GoblinShaman

Spawner_Greydwarf

Spawner_Greydwarf_Elite

Spawner_Greydwarf_Shaman

Spawner_GreydwarfNest

Spawner_Hatchling

Spawner_imp

Spawner_imp_respawn

Spawner_Leech_cave

Spawner_Location_Elite

Spawner_Location_Greydwarf

Spawner_Location_Shaman

Spawner_Skeleton

Spawner_Skeleton_night_noarcher

Spawner_Skeleton_poison

Spawner_Skeleton_respawn_30

Spawner_StoneGolem

Spawner_Troll

Spawner_Wraith

Misc.