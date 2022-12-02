The Callisto Protocol brings classic horror to a new generation. The game features current-gen environments and monsters, which can be taxing on some players’ hardware. In addition, the game has been plagued with stuttering issues on PC, causing Striking Distance Studio to put out a number of patches in recent days.

All of these patches have addressed issues that the developer already knew about, with upcoming patches seemingly focused on the stability and stuttering issues. Here’s all the information you need to know about The Callisto Protocol day one patch details.

What’s included in The Callisto Protocol day one patches?

The team at Striking Distance Studios seems to be working diligently on a patch to fix many of the issues players are reporting. These largely include stability and stuttering issues, most of which are affecting PC players. To help get ahead of this, the official Callisto Protocol account put out a tweet on Dec. 2 saying it’s working on it.

We’re aware that some users are experiencing stuttering issues on the PC. We’ve got a patch that will be available in a few hours to improve performance, with a number of additional updates on the way. — The Callisto Protocol (@CallistoTheGame) December 2, 2022

While the developer doesn’t detail what’s coming in this patch, it did say that it is intended to improve performance with more updates coming sometime after. There are no real promises made in this tweet, nor a reason given for why players might be experiencing so much stuttering and other performance issues on PC.

It doesn’t seem that this patch has gone out yet, though. It may be another hour or two before we get more information about what’s included in the patch. There don’t seem to be any patch notes for the previous updates, but check back here to get updated information about the patch when it does release.

Striking Distance will look to resolve these issues soon so that it can have a successful period over the holiday season. With the company likely breaking soon for the holidays, one has to wonder if there will be some issues unresolved until the New Year.