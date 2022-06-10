All Stadiums in Mario Strikers: Battle League

There are plenty of throwbacks in the mix.

Mario Strikers: Battle League is finally here and all of your favorite Nintendo characters are back. Along with these, of course, there are plenty of iconic Nintendo locations. At launch, there aren’t too many stadiums available to compete within, however, the ones available do provide throwbacks to past Nintendo games and iconic characters.

Here is a look at all of the maps currently in Mario Strikers: Battle League.

All Stadiums in Mario Strikers: Batlle League

Right now there are five unique stadiums available to play in Mario Strikers: Battle League. These numbers could grow in the future with DLC but for now, let’s take a look at each of these unique locations.

Lava Castle

As the name suggests, Lava Castle is crafted after Bowser’s Castle. The inside of the stadium boasts molten rock and flames as well as your traditional castle wall aesthetic.

Spooky Mansion

Nintendo fans should immediately know what this map is inspired by; Spooky Mansion brings Luigi’s Mansion into the world of Mario Strikers. This arena has a darker aesthetic with large mansions making up the stands.

Jungle Retreat

Heading to Donkey Kong Island, Jungle Retreat encompasses the environment that fans will be familiar with from recent Donkey Kong games.

Mushroom Hill

If you’re looking for a Nintendo throwback then Mushroom Hill is the right map for you. This stadium takes on the aesthetic of the original Mario games with Mushrooms on full display alongside the appearance of 2D platforming terrain.

Royal Castle

Finally, Royal Castle takes fans to a familiar location, the home of Princess Peach. This map uses the famous castle from Super Mario 64 as the basis for its design providing a high-class location for spectators to watch from.