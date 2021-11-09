All roles in Among Us explained

A new update hit the Among Us live servers today, bringing new features that could see one of the most-played games of 2020 take off again.

Innersloth has added a new store and progression system, but the most exciting feature introduced is perhaps the adjustable roles. The four new roles will change how Among Us is played since they add a lot more depth to the gameplay.

There are three roles for Crewmates and one role for Impostors. Here are all of them.

Crewmate

Scientist: Has the ability to access vitals at any time and can complete tasks to recharge the battery.

Engineer: Is the one Crewmate that has access to the ship’s vents.

Guardian Angel: It casts a protection shield around the remaining Crewmates.

Impostor

Shapeshifter: It can disguise by transforming into any other Crewmate, basically like a camaleon.

Image via Innersloth

These four new roles are completely customizable as well. Among Us players can add or remove whatever role, set the number of players that will be given a particular role, change the probability, and even adjust the abilities to their own personal taste.

It’s impossible to predict what will be the Among Us meta, but it seems like the Guardian Angel has by far the strongest ability just because the player can use their shield to prevent Impostors from killing Crewmates, which can come in handy at the end of the game.

You can check out all the new features introduced to Among Us here.