From the wacky mind of Justin Roiland, one of the co-creators of Rick and Morty, comes High on Life, an even wackier first-person shooter that will make you doubt reality. As fun as it is to blow up aliens with living weapons and collect bounties, the game balances out the fun aspects with the minor hassle of collectible items.

While some players enjoy the collecting aspect of games to give themselves a sense of completion, others understandably loathe it because of the time it takes to gather all the items. One of these many collectibles is the Luglox. There is a handful of these scattered around the worlds in High on Life and collecting all of them will award you with the “Luglox Genocide” achievement.

Since there are so many of these across the three major planets, we’ll be showing you all of the locations of each Luglox on Nova Sanctus. If you have your mind set on collecting all of them, this is how you can do so.

All Nova Sanctus Luglox locations in High on Life

Luglox are large living chest-like creatures that are spread out throughout Nova Sanctus. To open these, you will first need access to Knifey, so it makes sense to keep the hunt for these items on hold till you get the knife itself. Once you have Knifey in hand, it’s time to search for these Luglox.

There are a total of 41 Luglox to collect on Nova Sanctus, with the planet divided into two major zones to search in. Each zone has a set number of Luglox that you will have to find to complete the zone.

Blim City: 15 Luglox

While most of these Luglox are simple enough to find, since you might run into them during your quests, others are not as easy. This is why we have curated a list of each Luglox location in Blim City and The Slums to make it easier to find all of these collectibles, getting you closer to that “Luglox Genocide” achievement.

Blim City Luglox locations in High on Life

There are 15 locations in Blim City where you can find these Luglox.

The first Luglox can be found right outside your house. Circle around to the right side to find this Luglox near the garage door that is half open. This second Luglox is close to your house as well. Walk out of your door and turn a little to the right to find the Luglox on a bench on the side of the road. The next Luglox can be found on top of the blue statue with an open mouth outside your house to the right, in the sky. Get on top of it to get the Luglox. This Luglox is found in the construction zone behind your house, through the yellow pipe. You can use Creature to get into the room with the Luglox in it. The next Luglox can be found near the cafeteria directly opposite your house. Climb to the roof of the building to find the Luglox behind the main green statue. This Luglox is found in the same area as the previous one. Walk around the right of the dining area this time to find a Luglox in a corner. Go straight ahead up a ramp right behind Blorto’s and towards a teleporter gate. Then look towards an alleyway to your right to find the Luglox. Exit your house, then take a right down the street till you come across a roundabout with a large building in the middle. Look around the building to find the Luglox. Go directly behind Blorto’s shop and look around this area to find this Luglox. Get on top of the dining area using your grapple, then use the zipline and grapple land on top of Krust Lord with the purple character with a crown statue. Drop down a vent after stopping two fans with Sweezy to get the Luglox. Press the red button to open a window to get out. Use a time bubble to stop the car hovering above the dining area and jump from the top of Krust Lord’s head, then climb on it and jetpack over to the floating platform to get the Luglox. May require advanced Jetpack canisters. This Luglox is on the top of Plop Ploppers. It can be found directly to the left of your house. Head to the plaza directly to the right of your house. You should see a circular building here and if you look closely near the top, you should spot the Luglox. You can use Gus’s platform ability or an advanced Jetpack to get to the top. Head to the right of your house into an alleyway. Go to the top floor to find a door you can unlock using Kenny’s goo ability and Creature. You’ll find the Luglox inside the unlocked door. Jetpack on top of the Sky Bridge directly across from the blue dinosaur eating guacamole and look around to get the Luglox. Will require Gus’s Trick Shot and a good Jetpack.

The Slums Luglox locations in High on Life

There are 26 locations in The Slums where you can find these Luglox. This area is big enough to be divided into smaller subzones: Shanty Town, Laundromat District, Torg Territory, Sludgeworks, and Uptown. We will be listing each Luglox based on the subzone you can find them in.

Shanty Town Luglox locations

The first Luglox can be found right after you enter The Slums for the first time. Go across the muddy beach and create the zipline next to the shack by pressing the button near it. Use this zipline and land on the nearby platform, then use Kenny’s Trick Shot ability to catapult yourself to the Luglox itself. The second Luglox is close to the first one. Go back and head to the Shanty Town entrance, going through it till you reach the blue statue with a face. Grapple into the statue’s empty eye socket to get to the Luglox. The third Luglox is found down at the docks. Go down the western path in the docks till you reach a chain-linked fence. The Luglox will be behind it. The fourth Luglox is close to the previous one. From the last Luglox, go down the ramp till you reach underneath the docks. Look around here to find the Luglox. The final Luglox in Shanty Town is probably the easiest one to find here. It rests directly to the left of The Slums teleporter, underneath some garbage.

Laundromat District Luglox locations

The first Luglox can be found upon entering the Laundromat District. After crossing the bridge and getting in, go to the floating platform and then next to the building with the red roof. Look behind it to find the Luglox. The next Luglox can be found just before you acquire Knifey. To find this Luglox, you have to look in one of the corners of the Bubble Buds building. This Luglox can be found just after you acquire Knifey. Head to the bottom of the building where you found Knifey and head through the gap with a pipe going through it to find the Luglox. This Luglox can be found close to the second one. Head out of the Bubble Buds building and look for a nearby wasp you can grapple to. Use the wasp to get to the closest building with the Luglox on it inside a broken shipping container. This Luglox is also close to Bubble Buds. From the second Luglox, head out of Bubble Buds and look for the building with a blue and green roof. The sixth Luglox is close to the previous one. From the last Luglox, find a grapple point to head to the other side of the building. The Luglox will be near a treasure-loving NPC. The final Luglox can be found near the area with the giant Uptown sign. You should notice a small building to the right of the sign itself. Head up there with the jetpack and go inside to find the Luglox.

Torg Territory Luglox locations

The first Luglox can be found on top of a building on the eastern side of this location. Grapple up to it to find the Luglox. The second Luglox lies underneath the large ramp beside a few boxes.

Sludgeworks Luglox locations

The only Luglox in the Sludgeworks lies in the boss area. You can find it right outside the boss arena itself. If you miss it the first time around, take the zipline from Shanty Town leading into a pipe on the side of the Sludgeworks.

Uptown Luglox locations

