All nominees for Best Esports team at the Game Awards 2022

With the end of another year on the horizon, the nominees for the Game Awards 2022 have been revealed.

Like always, the ceremony will be praising the best titles of the year, as well as the best sound designs, adaptations, narratives, directions, performances, and more.

The case is no different with esports, which is also taken into consideration during the Game Awards. When it comes to professional competition, the jury will be awarding the best of the best in five categories, with the best teams being one of them.

Five different teams from five different games have been nominated for the award thanks to their achievements this season.

Here are all nominees for the Best Esports team at the Game Awards 2022.

DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)

FaZe Clan (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

LOUD (Valorant)

Each of those squads stood out in one way or the other. DarkZero Esports made history in the Apex scene after claiming the ALGS: 2022 Championship, the most pivotal tournament in the game. It was the first silverware for the organization in Apex, making it even more special.

As far as CS:GO goes, it’s hard to point to a more successful team than FaZe Clan this year. The international squad won three important events in the first half of the year and hoisted the IEM Katowice 2022, ESL Pro League Season 15, and PGL Antwerp Major trophies. FaZe also had deep runs in other S-tier tournaments, cementing themselves as the team to beat.

In League of Legends, Gen.G took the mantle of the Korean kings this season after defeating long-time rival T1 in stunning fashion in the 2022 LCK Summer final. They were one of the favorites to win Worlds 2022 but fell short in the semifinals against domestic rivals and eventual champions, DRX.

LA Thieves, another nominated team, was also in contention for the most important trophy in their competition, Call of Duty League 2022. The team dominated in the tournament and claimed first place and took home $1,200,000.

LOUD are also a team who made the front pages in 2022 thanks to their accomplishments in VALORANT. The Brazilian squad went from underdogs to a major contender after securing first place in VCT Stage one Masters Reykjavik and winning VALORANT Champions over long-time rivals, OpTic Gaming.

In the end, all five competitors deserve to be running for the best esports team of 2022. The winner of the competition will be revealed during the ceremony, which will take place on Dec. 8 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Those who wish to follow it live will be able to do so on Twitch and YouTube.