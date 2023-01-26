All new revealed Runewords in the Diablo II: Resurrected 2.6 update

Diablo II: Resurrected has introduced a lot of new quality-of-life changes to the original Diablo II game released back in 2000. While the graphical changes have been a treat, features like auto-gold pickup were what fans took to the most. As time progressed, seasons were introduced to the game and we are currently nearing the tail-end of season two, primed to last until mid-February.

As such, there will be a new patch introduced in the upcoming season three. Patch 2.6 will go live when season three releases and a PTR update just went live earlier today to display some of the upcoming changes to the game. With the additions of Terror Zones and Sunder Charms in the previous update, it seems like we will now be getting new Runewords in season three among other planned surprises, according to Blizzard.

New Runewords in Diablo II: Resurrected Patch 2.6

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Runewords are a combination of certain runes, which when socketed in specific items in a particular order, creates a unique item with massively boosted stats and additional abilities. These Runeword items are forged using a combination of anywhere from two to six of the existing 33 runes available in the game. So far, there were a total of 78 different Runewords available with varying usage in battle.

Patch 2.6 will be introducing eight new Runewords to the list, making it a total of 86 Runewords going forward. These are the new Runewords that will be introduced in the upcoming season three.

Bulwark Item Type: Helm Rune order: Shael + Io + Sol Character level: 35 Stats: +20 percent Faster Hit Recovery +Four-six percent Life stolen per hit +75-100 percent Enhanced Defense +10 Vitality Five percent Increased Maximum Life +30 Replenish Life Damage Reduced by seven Physical Damage Received Reduced by 10-15 percent



Cure Item Type: Helm Rune order: Shael + Io + Tal Character level: 35 Stats: +20 percent Faster Hit Recovery +75-100 percent Enhanced Defense +10 Vitality Five percent Increased Maximum Life Poison Resist 40-60 percent Poison Length Reduced by 75 percent



Ground Item Type: Helm Rune order: Shael + Io + Ort Character level: 35 Stats: +20 percent Faster Hit Recovery +75-100 percent Enhanced Defense +10 Vitality Five percent Increased Maximum Life Lightning Resist 40-60 percent Lightning Absorb 10-15 percent



Hearth Item Type: Helm Rune order: Shael + Io + Thul Character level: 35 Stats: +20 percent Faster Hit Recovery +75-100 percent Enhanced Defense +10 Vitality Five percent Increased Maximum Life Cold Resist 40-60 percent Cold Absorb 10-15 percent



Temper Item Type: Helm Rune order: Shael + Io + Ral Character level: 35 Stats: +20 percent Faster Hit Recovery +75-100 percent Enhanced Defense +10 Vitality Five percent Increased Maximum Life Fire Resist 40-60 percent Fire Absorb 10-15 percent



Hustle Item Type: Any weapon/armor Rune order: Shael + Ko + Eld Character level: 39 Stats (weapon): Five percent chance to cast Level nine Burst of Speed upon striking +30 percent Increased Attack Speed +130-150 percent Enhanced Damage +75 percent Damage to Undead +50 Attack Rating against Undead +10 Dexterity Stats (armor): +50 percent Faster Run/Walk +20 percent Increased Attack Speed +20 percent Faster Hit Recovery +10 Dexterity +50 percent Slower Stamina Drain



Mosaic Item Type: Claw Rune order: Mal + Gul + Thul Character level: 53 Stats: +25 percent chance for Finishing Moves to not consume charges +Two to Martial Arts skills (Assassin) +20 percent Increased Attack Speed +200-250 percent Enhanced Damage +20 percent Bonus Attack Rating +Three-14 Cold Damage Prevent Monster Heal



Metamorphosis Item Type: Helm Rune order: Io + Cham + Fal Character level: 67 Stats: Werewolf strikes grant Mark for 180 seconds Werebear strikes grant Mark for 180 seconds +Five to Shape Shifting skills (Druid) +50-80 percent Enhanced Defense +10 Strength +10 Vitality +10 All Resistances Cannot be Frozen Mark of the Wolf: +20 percent Bonus Attack Rating +40 percent Increased Maximum Life Mark of the Bear: +25 percent Increased Attack Speed +25 percent chance of Crushing Blow +20 percent Physical Damage Reduction



Apart from the Runeword additions mentioned above, there will also be a host of new changes that will be introduced as part of the new season. The grind to level 99 has been tiresome for a lot of players and it is likely that is going to be improved soon as well. The entire list of changes included in this PTR version of the 2.6 update can be found here.