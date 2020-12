All NBA 2K21 Locker codes

Sports games used to be the ultimate co-op titles. Though they’re still popular, the need to play side-by-side with your friends has decreased drastically due to the online features available today. You can play casual matches against your friends in NBA 2K21 and start your own career or build your dream team from scratch in MyTEAM.

While talent will surely be a crucial factor to perform well in MyTEAM, you’ll also need to collect the top players available to have a chance against the best of the best. Opening packs is one of the most popular ways of obtaining new players—and there’s a way to collect packs without spending any real-life money.

Locker codes are a set of unique redeemable codes that reward players with various in-game items. Sometimes they grant cosmetics alongside player packs.

Most Locker codes expire since they tend to be seasonal. You’ll need to keep a close eye on NBA 2K21’s social media accounts. We recommend following both the MyTEAM and the official NBA 2K Twitter accounts to make sure you’re up to date with all the Locker codes that come out.

The following list includes both the active and expired Locker codes for NBA 2K21. It’ll be updated as more Locker codes become available.

You can redeem a Locker code in NBA 2K21 by following these steps:

Launch NBA 2K21 on your preferred platform for gaming.

Navigate to MyTEAM and scroll to find the Extras.

Select “Locker Codes” and enter the code you’d like to redeem by including hyphens.

Active NBA 2K21 Locker codes

THE-NBA-IS-BACK Rewards : Diamond Ja Morant, Diamond Consumables pack, or a current Amethyst player Expiration date : Dec. 28, 2020

MYTEAM-COMMUNITY-HUB Reward : One token, Contract Pack, Basketball Pack, and a Shoe Pack. Expiration date : Never

TATUM-AND-TACKO Reward : One season three pack. Expiration date : Dec. 28, 2020

RETRO-2K-VOL-1 Reward : One Retro 2k Vol one pack. Expiration date : Dec. 24, 2020.

MYTEAM-TRUST-THE-PROCESS Reward : One token, Contract Pack, Basketball Pack, and a Shoe Pack. Expiration date : Dec. 23, 2020

MAMBA-FOREVER Reward : Emerald Kobe Bryant. Expiration date : Jan. 7, 2021

CURRY-FOR-THREE Reward : Emerald Steph Curry Expiration date : Jan. 7, 2021

MYTEAM-MJ-SPOTLIGHT-CHALLENGES Reward : Emerald Michael Jordan. Expiration date : Jan. 7, 2021

BRYANT-TO-SHAQ Reward : Emerald Shaquille O’Neal. Expiration date : Jan. 7, 2021



Expired NBA 2K21 Locker codes

Image via 2K Games

The following codes are no longer redeemable since they’ve expired.