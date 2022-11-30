All mission types in Warhammer 40,000 Darktide

In Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, players are tasked with braving the depths of Hive City of Tertium, taking on heretics and hordes in service of the almighty God Emperor. With a variety of classes and weapons, players can use the playstyle that suits them the best.

There are also a variety of mission types that players can take from the mission terminal, with more missions and more difficulties unlocking as they level up their Trust level. Players can complete in-game challenges called Penances by completing missions of every type.

There are seven total mission types available in Darktide.

Strike

A Strike is the most standard mission type, requiring players to clear out demonic growths and reach an objective they must restart or activate while dealing with hordes on the way.

Assassination

An Assassination mission is very straightforward. The player team will have to navigate through the level until they reach their target, then dispatch them. The target is typically a tough boss at the end of the level.

Repair

A Repair mission requires the players to fight through the level to reach a piece of equipment or system that needs repairing. Most repairs involve multiple steps, with hordes of enemies to fight in between steps.

Disruption

A Disruption mission requires players to disrupt an enemy movement or plan. This could involve shutting down an enemy comms tower broadcasting propaganda or a pathogen brewery.

Investigation

An Investigation mission requires the players to do more than just destroy and decimate. The team will need to collect information before completing the missions, such as plague residue or enemy intelligence.

Raid

A Raid is when the team will need to break into a fortified structure to get away with an important valuable, whether it be enemy research or ammo reserves.

Espionage

An Espionage mission involves sabotaging the enemy. Players will need to reach a key point in the enemy’s encampments and upload some inaccurate data.