Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the latest strategy game in Nintendo’s series that brings the best of the Mario and Rabbid universes together. This game has a lot of heart and unique combinations of characters, allowing for all kinds of strategic plays on the field. Mario and his allies each have unique abilities, allowing them to dominate or keep a watchful eye over the battlefield.

Depending on how you use each character’s abilities, you can plan out some really awesome combos that might surprise you. Here’s all the info you need to know about the Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope unique character abilities.

All Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope unique character techniques

Each character has a unique ability, with the exception being Mario and Luigi, who share a similar overwatch ability.

Mario

Mario is an excellent character for many situations, thanks to his dual blasters and mid-range distance for shooting. His combat ability Hero Sight targets allow him to keep an eye on the surrounding area, immediately shooting at an enemy that moves within his radius It deals +130 percent damage and applies any applicable weapon effects.

The Hero Sight ability is great for protecting Mario and any of the other characters within range of the ability because an enemy moving toward them will get shot. When dealing with large charging enemies, this ability can be used to lure them in the opposite direction of your enemies.

Luigi

In Sparks of Hope, Luigi is a ranged character meant to deal damage from further away and on the high ground. His sniper bow actually deals more damage the further away he is, making him a great character for his ability. Luigi’s unique ability Steely Stare is similar to Mario’s, except Luigi’s deals +120 percent damage. But that’s on top of the distance modifier.

Luigi is an even better character to provide overwatch, especially if you can get him on higher ground. Where Mario provides a ground-level distraction, Luigi can shoot from further distances, making any charging enemies running toward him a more futile attempt. Find a full cover position above the ground and have Luigi snipe all your problems away.

Rabbid Peach

Not only is Rabbid Peach one of the most iconic characters in gaming this year but she also does serious damage with her rocket launcher to get around and destroy cover blocking her enemies. Her Heal ability provides a 30 percent boost to health to anyone within her radius when she activates her ability.

This makes her a great asset to any allies, especially when you’re playing on a map that requires you to stick close together. She also has a healing jump ability, which can be really useful later in the game when more levels start incorporating jump pads. If you’re running low on healing items, it helps to have Rabbid Peach there.

Princess Peach

It’s clear this Princess did not come to mess around in Sparks of Hope, with a powerful shotgun umbrella that deals massive damage in a cone. Because of this and her Team Barrier ability that negates two attacks for a turn, she’s an excellent character for close-ranged battles. Even if you can only apply the barriers to one teammate, it can be the difference between them being KO’d.

Even if you just use the barrier to cover Princess Peach, you can use it to make riskier plays with her, like getting close to a group of enemies to deal damage with the umbrella. It also has a significant range, although it becomes less powerful on the edge and the further out you go.

Rabbid Mario

Rabbid Mario is the real tough guy in the group, and he definitely has a thing for Edge. With his two mechanical fists, he’s a one-of-a-kind melee combatant who can deal some serious combos. With the Counter Blow ability, he becomes a vengeful menace, launching an immediate counterattack that deals +100 percent damage.

Rabbid Mario is one of the core fighters if you want to deal damage up close, alongside Peach. If you can get him protected by her barrier ability and then activate Rabbid Mario’s counterattack ability, you can set a trap where Rabbid Mario works as invincible bait. He’ll be attacked for no damage and immediately deal a blow that’s twice the normal damage.

Rabbid Luigi

Rabbid Luigi takes after his favorite Mario character, working as great support for the team. He has a frisbee that can hit three consecutive enemies and ignores partial cover, making some shots better for Rabbid Luigi. His ability Exhaust weakens all enemies within a certain radius, making their attacks do less damage during the next turn.

Rabbid Luigi is great at annoying your enemies, with a Frisby that ignores some cover and an ability that will keep enemies from dealing major damage. If you can get Rabbid Luigi in a good position, he can serve as a decent distraction.

Edge

Edge is the toughest member of the squad and the only Rabbid not inspired by a Mario character. She’s all the stronger for it, with her giant sword that she throws in a spinning attack in a single direction before it returns, dealing damage both ways. Edge’s Stormblade ability will send the Rabbid dashing between enemies if one moves in her sight, dealing +195 percent damage to each of them.

Because of her weapon and ability, Edge makes for a good close-to-mid-range ground fighter, with her throwing attack being most useful against groups of people. Whereas Rabbid Mario deals damage in a cone, Edge is perfect for dealing with enemies who are in a much tighter formation.

Rabbid Rosalina

This sleepy princess of the stars seems to be the youngest member of our group, getting lost in storybooks at a library when the players find her. Her Kaboomer weapon is an SMG-like gun, rapidly firing off projectiles meant to destroy cover and deal repeated damage. Her Demotivator ability makes all opponents in range unable to shoot, move, or use techniques.

Rabbid Rosalina is a great support character as well, helping to get rid of the enemy’s cover before demotivating them. Once an enemy has no cover and is locked in place, it lets the rest of the team go nuts on them.

Bowser

While King Koopa might have a bad habit of kidnapping princesses, he’s ready to help and deal devastating damage in Sparks of Hope. When players find him fighting against the second Spark Hunter, they’ll give Bowser a new rocket launcher weapon and begin fighting alongside him. His Rabbid Mechakoopas ability creates three robot abilities that seek out enemies.

If you need to maximize damage, Bowser is your go-to character, with a few different explosive attacks. His rocket launcher does AOE damage, meaning you can hit any surrounding enemies with it. Where he really shines though is the Mechakoopas, which work as personal Bomb-ombs that will search out enemies or can be thrown by other teammates.