All Madden 22 Ultimate Team quicksell trading values

It's nothing personal, but we've got to let you go for some training points.

Taking your team to the next level in Madden 22 takes more than just getting better at the game. You’ll also need to put in effort outside of the pitch to improve your team.

Training your players is a great way to improve them. Not only does it allow them to power up, but you can also use superstar abilities on them and unlock uniforms or even playbooks.

If you’re short on training values, quickselling some of the extra players you have on your squad can let you move on with your training process without waiting. Knowing how much training you can get for selling each player may help you decide which ones you’d like to sign and which ones you can sell for a small boost.

The training value you’ll get out of quicksell will depend on a player’s overall rating. Here’s how much you can get for your players.

62-65 Overall rating – 4 Training points

66-69 Overall rating – 6 Training points

70 Overall rating – 10 Training points

71 Overall rating – 12 Training points

72 Overall rating – 15 Training points

73 Overall rating – 18 Training points

74 Overall rating – 21 Training points

75 Overall rating – 26 Training points

76 Overall rating – 31 Training points

77 Overall rating – 38 Training points

78 Overall rating – 46 Training points

79 Overall rating – 56 Training points

80 Overall rating – 110 Training points

81 Overall rating – 160 Training points

82 Overall rating – 230 Training points

83 Overall rating – 340 Training points

84 Overall rating – 490 Training points

85 Overall rating – 710 Training points

86 Overall rating – 1,030 Training points

87 Overall rating – 1,500 Training points

88 Overall rating – 2,180 Training points

If you’re looking to pick up some players off the auction house just to quicksell them for training points, make sure not to spend beyond their value so you can still get a profit. Be sure to check out other players from all rating ranges to see if there are any deals available as well.