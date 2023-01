All Idle Breakout codes and commands (January 2023)

Idle Breakout is a mobile and desktop game that is a modern take on a classic arcade game. The basic goal of the game is to click on bricks to destroy them and earn money from doing so.

A majority of the progress you will make in Idle Breakout, however, is while you’re not actively playing the game. You can earn and upgrade different kinds of balls that do all of the clicking for you and help your gameplay only get better.

Regardless of how much work you do while playing the game, though, the beginning will be extremely tedious. This is because you will need to keep working until you can earn more money and acquire upgraded balls to click on bricks faster. Luckily, Idle Breakout features a codes system that basically allows players to cheat their way into higher progress save files. This includes creating a save file with unlimited money, fully upgraded balls, and accessing more advanced levels.

If you want to skip all of the grinding with some easy cheats in Idle Breakout, then keep reading below.

Idle Breakout Codes

The list of codes in Idle Breakout have actually been created by other players who got to certain points in the game. The codes basically allow you to access the point they were at in their save file.

You’ll want to copy and paste these codes, though, as they are long.

Max Ball Upgrades –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

Infinite Money – MTgzNixJbmZpbml0eSxJbmZpbml0eSwyMTcsMCwxNjUyNTgsMTY1MjU4LDgxMTMyLDUsMSwxLDEsMSwwLDQzNTk1Ljc4LDQ2ODE1MTM5LDAsMCwwLDAsMCwwLDAsMCwwLDAsMTkzODc1Njg1MCwxOTM4NzU2ODUwLDAsMCwwLDAsMCwxMDAwLDAsMCwwLDAsMCwwLDAsMCwwLDAsMCwwLDAsNSwyNTUsMCwzMywwLDEwLDksMTY0LDQsOTUsMCwwLDAsMCwwLDEsMCwwLDAsMSwxLDEsMCwwLDAsMCwwLDEsMSwxLDEsMCwxLDEsMSwxLDAsMSwxLDEsMSwwLDEsMSwxLDEsMCwxLDEsMSwxLDAsMSwxLDEsMSwwLEluZmluaXR5LDAsMCwwLDEsSW5maW5pdHksMSwwLDAs

6,000 Levels Complete – 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

42,000 Levels Complete – 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

Get to Level 260,424 – MjYwNDY0LDFlKzMwMixJbmZpbml0eSw0MDE4NywwLDE1MjY0NTkzLDE1MjY0NTkzLDc2

Break 1 million blocks – 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

To enter any one of these codes, you need to launch Idle Breakout and then press the Settings cog icon in the top corner of the screen. Then, find the Import button and copy and paste one of the codes above.