Find a buddy, hold their hands and hype yourselves up to face the GTA V Halloween event. This spooky season features a bunch of cosmetic treats that won’t leave much room for candy in your goodie bags.

GTA V’s Halloween event gives fans a series of objectives to complete in order to win prizes, including cosmetics and a bunch of in-game cash for you to spend anything you want in San Andreas.

There are a few scary masks that fans can get their hands on if they complete the right objectives. All you have to do is know what tasks to complete.

How to get all GTA V Halloween Trick or Treat masks

Fear not, as these challenges and tasks aren’t at all impossible. There are three Halloween masks that will require a bit of work to put on your mugs.

Image via Rockstar Games

Conquest mask

It’s incredibly simple to get the Conquest mask, all you have to do is play GTA Online. This mask is featured in the Judgement Day Adversary Mode in GTA V Online.

Brown Vintage Frank mask

The second mask requires players to sell their souls and become a Bodyguard or Associate in an organization. This will unlock the Brown Vintage Frank mask, so users can feel like Frankenstein’s monster.

Players can collect 10 Jack O’ Lanterns in a day to get one extra that goes atop their head.

Dark Green Vintage Vampire mask

For the final mask, players will have to finish a special cargo sell mission. This will earn users a Dark Green Vintage Vampire mask, so they can suck users’ blood before they brutally run over an AFK user in the server.

Image via Rockstar Games

There are plenty of treats for players to find in the GTA V Halloween event. Whether you’re searching for 200 Jack O’ Lanterns or spotting a UFO in the sky, Rockstar Games will definitely provide a spooky time for all players involved.