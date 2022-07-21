In March 2022, PlayStation’s State of Play event unveiled a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles compilation, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. The compilation is set to release sometime in 2022, featuring 13 classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games from the 1980s and 1990s. All titles get new HD textures and save states, as well as other features when possible.

During the 2022 edition of the San Diego Comic-Con, players get to try the game at the Esports Lounge before it comes out. In celebration of the event, Konami also revealed more details, like the release date for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection and what classic games are part of the compilation. Here’s all you need to know about those games.

All games included in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection features 13 selected classics, including Arcade games and titles from four other consoles. Here are all of them.

Arcade titles:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1989)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (1991)

Nintendo Entertainment System titles:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1989)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (1994)

Super Nintendo titles:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (1992)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (1993)

Sega Genesis (Mega Drive) titles:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (1992)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (1993)

Game Boy titles:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (1993)

Four of the titles listed above also received online play: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Nintendo), and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis).

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection releases for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on Aug. 30, 2022.