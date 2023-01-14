Fire Emblem Engage is closing in on its Jan. 20 release, though many fans of the franchise are still wondering about the title’s potential romance options. Being the 16th installation in the Fire Emblem franchise, romance and marriage options have been a mainstay in the beloved Nintendo series.

Fire Emblem Engage will bring back fan favorite characters, such as Marth and Lyn, while expanding the series’ ever growing cast with multiple new character introductions. With so many returning and new characters, many players have speculated that there will be romance options in some capacity, though are largely unsure still. This is everything that we currently know about Fire Emblem Engage romance and marriage options.

Are there romance options in Fire Emblem Engage?

There has been no official confirmation on the existence of romance, relationship, or marriage options in Fire Emblem Engage yet. Gameplay footage has shown that there is a Bond Level system between your allies, perhaps inferring that players can take their level up relations with specific characters to an intimate status.

It is reasonable to assume that, like many other Fire Emblem games prior to Engage, there will be some form of romance in this upcoming title. Likely, players might be able to romance newer characters, though legacy cast member such as Marth may be off-limits. The previous Fire Emblem title, Three Houses, introduced more relationship building elements, such as gift giving, one-one-one events, and special dates which players were very receptive to.

Given the series’ focus on the relationships between protagonist and allies, it would be a shame for Nintendo to do away with romance options in Fire Emblem Engage.