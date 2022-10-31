All Escape from Tarkov Tagilla spawn locations

Escape from Tarkov has been known to host several seasonal in-game events that appear to be rapidly evolving in scale as development continues. Last year’s Christmas brought along Scav Santa, who brought players gifts in raids, but now players have the much more fearsome Reaper Tagilla.

The Reaper Tagilla appears at several different spots around the map and claims the souls of PMCs. Many players have made it their mission to hunt down, slay, and farm the Reaper Tagilla for his special drops, though he can be difficult to triangulate. Where is everything you need to know to find Tagilla.

Reaper Tagilla spawn locations in Escape from Tarkov

The most common location you can find Tagilla patrolling is around the factory, however during the limited-time Halloween event, Tagilla is far more common to come across. While players can still find Tagilla around the factory, those hunting the man can also find him spawning anywhere that other Scav bosses normally appear.

In the lighthouse, you can stumble across Tagilla at the two Chalet houses atop the cliffside as well as out on the small lighthouse island. In the Labs, you can also find Tagilla anywhere across the first or second floor. Tagilla also spawns in the Woods outside of Shturman’s normal spawn locations. The Halloween special can also spawn at the Scav Bunker, the Red House, and the Spine Rocks in the Woods.

Tagilla is usually dressed as a buff, sledgehammer-wielding masked man, but in the spirit of Halloween, the fearsome character has received a make-over. Wielding a reaper scythe and a new horror-inspired mask, Tagilla is still the madman many Tarkov players have already grown accustomed to.

After managing to kill Tagilla, players are able to loot the mask though unfortunately cannot grab the scythe. Those attempting to hunt down the monstrous man should consider loading up on shotgun rounds since most of your clashes with Tagilla will be up close and personal.