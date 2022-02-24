All classes in Elden Ring

The vast and sprawling open world of Elden Ring has 10 classes. These starting archetypes each offer something different to players, determining stats and initial equipment.
But, similar to other Souls-like games, players are not restricted to one class. They can customize their stats and follow a completely different path if they desire. This system allows for an element of flexibility, giving players the opportunity to chop and change their build throughout.
In an interview in January 2022, FromSoftware’s Hidetaka Miyazaki explained that starting classes are entirely up to the players. “It’s an RPG, and they can approach it however they like and choose whichever looks the coolest to them,” he said.
Here are all of the classes in Elden Ring, their stats, and their starting equipment.
Astrologer
- A scholar who reads fate in the stars. Heir to the school of glintstore sorcery.
|Vigor
|9
|Mind
|15
|Endurance
|9
|Strength
|8
|Dexterity
|12
|Intelligence
|16
|Faith
|7
|Arcane
|9
|Weapons/items
|Armor
Glintstone Pebble
Glintstone Arc
Short Sword
Astrologer’s Staff
Scripture Wooden Shield
|Astrologer Hood
Astrologer Robe
Astrologer Gloves
Astrologer Trousers
Bandit
- A dangerous bandit who strikes for weak points. Excels at ranged combat with bows.
|Vigor
|10
|Mind
|11
|Endurance
|10
|Strength
|9
|Dexterity
|13
|Intelligence
|9
|Faith
|8
|Arcane
|14
|Weapons/items
|Armor
Great Knife
Shortbow
Bone Arrow (Fletched)
Buckler
|Bandit Mask
Bandit Garb
Bandit Manchettes
Bandit Boots
Confessor
- A church spy adept at covert operations. Equally adept with a sword as they are with their incantations.
|Vigor
|10
|Mind
|13
|Endurance
|10
|Strength
|12
|Dexterity
|12
|Intelligence
|9
|Faith
|14
|Arcane
|9
|Weapons/items
|Armor
Urgent Heal
Assassin’s Approach
Broadsword
Finger Seal
Blue Crest Heater Shield
|Confessor Hood
Confessor Armor
Confessor Gloves
Confessor Boots
Hero
- A stalwart hero, at home with a battleaxe, descended from a badlands chieftain.
|Vigor
|14
|Mind
|9
|Endurance
|12
|Strength
|16
|Dexterity
|9
|Intelligence
|7
|Faith
|8
|Arcane
|11
|Weapons/items
|Armor
Battle Axe
Large Leather Shield
|Champion Headband
Champion Pauldron
Champion Bracers
Champion Gaiters
Prisoner
- A prisoner bound in an iron mask. Studied in glintstone sorcery, having lived among the elite prior to sentencing.
|Vigor
|11
|Mind
|12
|Endurance
|11
|Strength
|11
|Dexterity
|14
|Intelligence
|14
|Faith
|6
|Arcane
|9
|Weapons/items
|Armor
Magic Glintblade
Estoc
Glintstone Staff
Rift Shield
|Prisoner Iron Mask
Prisoner Clothing
Prisoner Trousers
Prophet
- A seer ostracized for inauspicious prophecies. Well-versed in healing incantations.
|Vigor
|12
|Mind
|11
|Endurance
|13
|Strength
|12
|Dexterity
|15
|Intelligence
|9
|Faith
|8
|Arcane
|8
|Weapons/items
|Armor
Heal
Catch Flame
Short Spear
Finger Seal
Rickety Shield
|Prophet Blindfold
Prophet Robe
Prophet Trousers
Samurai
- A capable fighter from the distant Land of Reeds. Handy with katana and longbows.
|Vigor
|12
|Mind
|11
|Endurance
|13
|Strength
|12
|Dexterity
|15
|Intelligence
|9
|Faith
|8
|Arcane
|8
|Weapons/items
|Armor
Uchigatana
Longbow
Arrow
Fire Arrow
Red Thorn Roundshield
|Land of Reeds Helm
Land of Reeds Armor
Land of Reeds Gauntlets
Land of Reeds Greaves
Vagabond
- A knight exiled from their homeland to wander. A solid, armor-glad origin.
|Vigor
|15
|Mind
|10
|Endurance
|11
|Strength
|14
|Dexterity
|13
|Intelligence
|9
|Faith
|9
|Arcane
|7
|Weapons/items
|Armor
Longsword
Halberd
Heater Shield
|Vagabond Knight Helm
Vagabond Knight Armor
Vagabond Knight Gauntlets
Vagabond Knight Greaves
Warrior
- A nomad warrior who fights wielding two blades at once. An origin of exceptional technique.
|Vigor
|11
|Mind
|12
|Endurance
|11
|Strength
|10
|Dexterity
|16
|Intelligence
|10
|Faith
|8
|Arcane
|9
|Weapons/items
|Armor
2x Scimitar
Riveted Wooden Shield
|Blue Cloth Cowl
Blue Cloth Vest
Warrior Gauntlets
Warrior Greaves
Wretch
- A poor, purposeless sod, naked as the day they were born. A nice club is all they have.
|Vigor
|11
|Mind
|12
|Endurance
|11
|Strength
|11
|Dexterity
|14
|Intelligence
|14
|Faith
|6
|Arcane
|9
|Weapons/items
|Armor
Club
|None