All classes in Elden Ring

Here are all 10 classes in Elden Ring, their stats, and their starting equipment.

The vast and sprawling open world of Elden Ring has 10 classes. These starting archetypes each offer something different to players, determining stats and initial equipment.

But, similar to other Souls-like games, players are not restricted to one class. They can customize their stats and follow a completely different path if they desire. This system allows for an element of flexibility, giving players the opportunity to chop and change their build throughout.

In an interview in January 2022, FromSoftware’s Hidetaka Miyazaki explained that starting classes are entirely up to the players. “It’s an RPG, and they can approach it however they like and choose whichever looks the coolest to them,” he said.

Here are all of the classes in Elden Ring, their stats, and their starting equipment.

Astrologer

A scholar who reads fate in the stars. Heir to the school of glintstore sorcery.

Vigor 9 Mind 15 Endurance 9 Strength 8 Dexterity 12 Intelligence 16 Faith 7 Arcane 9

Weapons/items Armor

Glintstone Pebble

Glintstone Arc

Short Sword

Astrologer’s Staff

Scripture Wooden Shield Astrologer Hood

Astrologer Robe

Astrologer Gloves

Astrologer Trousers

Bandit

A dangerous bandit who strikes for weak points. Excels at ranged combat with bows.

Vigor 10 Mind 11 Endurance 10 Strength 9 Dexterity 13 Intelligence 9 Faith 8 Arcane 14

Weapons/items Armor

Great Knife

Shortbow

Bone Arrow (Fletched)

Buckler Bandit Mask

Bandit Garb

Bandit Manchettes

Bandit Boots

Confessor

A church spy adept at covert operations. Equally adept with a sword as they are with their incantations.

Vigor 10 Mind 13 Endurance 10 Strength 12 Dexterity 12 Intelligence 9 Faith 14 Arcane 9

Weapons/items Armor

Urgent Heal

Assassin’s Approach

Broadsword

Finger Seal

Blue Crest Heater Shield Confessor Hood

Confessor Armor

Confessor Gloves

Confessor Boots

Hero

A stalwart hero, at home with a battleaxe, descended from a badlands chieftain.

Vigor 14 Mind 9 Endurance 12 Strength 16 Dexterity 9 Intelligence 7 Faith 8 Arcane 11

Weapons/items Armor

Battle Axe

Large Leather Shield Champion Headband

Champion Pauldron

Champion Bracers

Champion Gaiters

Prisoner

A prisoner bound in an iron mask. Studied in glintstone sorcery, having lived among the elite prior to sentencing.

Vigor 11 Mind 12 Endurance 11 Strength 11 Dexterity 14 Intelligence 14 Faith 6 Arcane 9

Weapons/items Armor

Magic Glintblade

Estoc

Glintstone Staff

Rift Shield Prisoner Iron Mask

Prisoner Clothing

Prisoner Trousers

Prophet

A seer ostracized for inauspicious prophecies. Well-versed in healing incantations.

Vigor 12 Mind 11 Endurance 13 Strength 12 Dexterity 15 Intelligence 9 Faith 8 Arcane 8

Weapons/items Armor

Heal

Catch Flame

Short Spear

Finger Seal

Rickety Shield Prophet Blindfold

Prophet Robe

Prophet Trousers

Samurai

A capable fighter from the distant Land of Reeds. Handy with katana and longbows.

Vigor 12 Mind 11 Endurance 13 Strength 12 Dexterity 15 Intelligence 9 Faith 8 Arcane 8

Weapons/items Armor

Uchigatana

Longbow

Arrow

Fire Arrow

Red Thorn Roundshield Land of Reeds Helm

Land of Reeds Armor

Land of Reeds Gauntlets

Land of Reeds Greaves

Vagabond

A knight exiled from their homeland to wander. A solid, armor-glad origin.

Vigor 15 Mind 10 Endurance 11 Strength 14 Dexterity 13 Intelligence 9 Faith 9 Arcane 7

Weapons/items Armor

Longsword

Halberd

Heater Shield Vagabond Knight Helm

Vagabond Knight Armor

Vagabond Knight Gauntlets

Vagabond Knight Greaves

Warrior

A nomad warrior who fights wielding two blades at once. An origin of exceptional technique.

Vigor 11 Mind 12 Endurance 11 Strength 10 Dexterity 16 Intelligence 10 Faith 8 Arcane 9

Weapons/items Armor

2x Scimitar

Riveted Wooden Shield Blue Cloth Cowl

Blue Cloth Vest

Warrior Gauntlets

Warrior Greaves

Wretch

A poor, purposeless sod, naked as the day they were born. A nice club is all they have.

Vigor 11 Mind 12 Endurance 11 Strength 11 Dexterity 14 Intelligence 14 Faith 6 Arcane 9