All classes in Elden Ring

Here are all 10 classes in Elden Ring, their stats, and their starting equipment.

The vast and sprawling open world of Elden Ring has 10 classes. These starting archetypes each offer something different to players, determining stats and initial equipment.

But, similar to other Souls-like games, players are not restricted to one class. They can customize their stats and follow a completely different path if they desire. This system allows for an element of flexibility, giving players the opportunity to chop and change their build throughout.

In an interview in January 2022, FromSoftware’s Hidetaka Miyazaki explained that starting classes are entirely up to the players. “It’s an RPG, and they can approach it however they like and choose whichever looks the coolest to them,” he said.

Astrologer

  • A scholar who reads fate in the stars. Heir to the school of glintstore sorcery.
Vigor9
Mind15
Endurance9
Strength8
Dexterity12
Intelligence16
Faith7
Arcane9
Weapons/itemsArmor

Glintstone Pebble
Glintstone Arc
Short Sword
Astrologer’s Staff
Scripture Wooden Shield		Astrologer Hood
Astrologer Robe
Astrologer Gloves
Astrologer Trousers

Bandit

  • A dangerous bandit who strikes for weak points. Excels at ranged combat with bows.
Vigor10
Mind11
Endurance10
Strength9
Dexterity13
Intelligence9
Faith8
Arcane14
Weapons/itemsArmor

Great Knife
Shortbow
Bone Arrow (Fletched)
Buckler		Bandit Mask
Bandit Garb
Bandit Manchettes
Bandit Boots

Confessor

  • A church spy adept at covert operations. Equally adept with a sword as they are with their incantations.
Vigor10
Mind13
Endurance10
Strength12
Dexterity12
Intelligence9
Faith14
Arcane9
Weapons/itemsArmor

Urgent Heal
Assassin’s Approach
Broadsword
Finger Seal
Blue Crest Heater Shield		Confessor Hood
Confessor Armor
Confessor Gloves
Confessor Boots

Hero

  • A stalwart hero, at home with a battleaxe, descended from a badlands chieftain.
Vigor14
Mind9
Endurance12
Strength16
Dexterity9
Intelligence7
Faith8
Arcane11
Weapons/itemsArmor

Battle Axe
Large Leather Shield		Champion Headband
Champion Pauldron
Champion Bracers
Champion Gaiters

Prisoner

  • A prisoner bound in an iron mask. Studied in glintstone sorcery, having lived among the elite prior to sentencing.
Vigor11
Mind12
Endurance11
Strength11
Dexterity14
Intelligence14
Faith6
Arcane9
Weapons/itemsArmor

Magic Glintblade
Estoc
Glintstone Staff
Rift Shield		Prisoner Iron Mask
Prisoner Clothing
Prisoner Trousers

Prophet

  • A seer ostracized for inauspicious prophecies. Well-versed in healing incantations.
Vigor12
Mind11
Endurance13
Strength12
Dexterity15
Intelligence9
Faith8
Arcane8
Weapons/itemsArmor

Heal
Catch Flame
Short Spear
Finger Seal
Rickety Shield		Prophet Blindfold
Prophet Robe
Prophet Trousers

Samurai

  • A capable fighter from the distant Land of Reeds. Handy with katana and longbows.
Vigor12
Mind11
Endurance13
Strength12
Dexterity15
Intelligence9
Faith8
Arcane8
Weapons/itemsArmor

Uchigatana
Longbow
Arrow
Fire Arrow
Red Thorn Roundshield		Land of Reeds Helm
Land of Reeds Armor
Land of Reeds Gauntlets
Land of Reeds Greaves

Vagabond

  • A knight exiled from their homeland to wander. A solid, armor-glad origin.
Vigor15
Mind10
Endurance11
Strength14
Dexterity13
Intelligence9
Faith9
Arcane7
Weapons/itemsArmor

Longsword
Halberd
Heater Shield		Vagabond Knight Helm
Vagabond Knight Armor
Vagabond Knight Gauntlets
Vagabond Knight Greaves

Warrior

  • A nomad warrior who fights wielding two blades at once. An origin of exceptional technique.
Vigor11
Mind12
Endurance11
Strength10
Dexterity16
Intelligence10
Faith8
Arcane9
Weapons/itemsArmor

2x Scimitar
Riveted Wooden Shield		Blue Cloth Cowl
Blue Cloth Vest
Warrior Gauntlets
Warrior Greaves

Wretch

  • A poor, purposeless sod, naked as the day they were born. A nice club is all they have.
Vigor11
Mind12
Endurance11
Strength11
Dexterity14
Intelligence14
Faith6
Arcane9
Weapons/itemsArmor

Club		None