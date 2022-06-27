All character classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Players can choose from various classes for their characters and warriors in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. General classes are divided into four types: beginner, intermediate, advance, and master.

Each class must grind and gain experience before moving up a tier. Several character classes require the player to reach the intermediate level before the character can unlock them, so don’t assume you’ll have it immediately.

Following are the classes for each character, as well as general classes.

The character-specific classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

These are the classes that only specific characters can use. Each character can be assigned to one of two classes, depending on the player’s preference. Except for Dimitri, Claude, and Edelgard, every character class can use magic. Character names are in bold to indicate who can use them.

Character classes Weapon Class type Armored Lord – Edelgard Axe Armored Asura – Shez Sword Infantry Barbarossa – Claude Bow Flying Death Knight – Jeritza Lance Cavalry Emperor – Edelgard Axe Armor Enlightened One – Byleth Sword Infantry Fluegel – Shez Sword Infantry Great Lord – Dimitri Lance Infantry High Lord – Dimitri Lance Infantry Saint – Rhea Sword Infantry Silverheart – Byleth Sword Infantry Wyvern Master – Claude Bow Flying

All beginner classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Characters start with these fundamental classes. We recommend leveling up to an Intermediate class as soon as possible because it may be easy to knock out numerous cannon fodder enemies, but these weaker classes won’t work when facing the more formidable opponents.

Beginner class Weapon Class type Fighter Axe

Gauntlets

Bow Infantry Monk Tome Infantry Myrmidon Sword Infantry Soldier Lance Infantry

All intermediate classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

The intermediate classes are listed here. If you missed out on the character-specific classes, that’s okay since these are excellent classes to use. You should decide where to level your characters based on how you play because their support can make all the difference.

Intermediate classes Weapon Class type Armored Knight Axe Armored Brigand Axe Infantry Archer Bow Infantry Brawler Gauntlets Infantry Pegasus Knight Lance Flying Cavalier Lance Calvary Thief Sword Infantry Mercenary Sword Infantry Priest Tome Infantry Mage Tome Infantry

All advance classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

These are advanced classes. Getting higher than this is a grind, but if your characters have made it this far, you’re pretty well off. You’ve done pretty well as long as your characters have reached this level. It never hurts to go farther, however.

Advance classes Weapon Class type Fortress Knight Axe Armored Wyvern Rider Axe Flying Warrior Axe Infantry Grappler Gauntlets Infantry Paladin Lance Cavalry Swordmaster Sword Infantry Assassin Sword Infantry Bishop Tome Infantry Dark Mage Tome Infantry Warlock Tome Infantry

All master classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

The following are the top-tier classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. When you reach these levels, you are almost certainly at the end of the game or in the post-game.