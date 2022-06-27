All character classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

There's plenty to unpack.

Image via Omega Force

Players can choose from various classes for their characters and warriors in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. General classes are divided into four types: beginner, intermediate, advance, and master.

Each class must grind and gain experience before moving up a tier. Several character classes require the player to reach the intermediate level before the character can unlock them, so don’t assume you’ll have it immediately.

Following are the classes for each character, as well as general classes.

The character-specific classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

These are the classes that only specific characters can use. Each character can be assigned to one of two classes, depending on the player’s preference. Except for Dimitri, Claude, and Edelgard, every character class can use magic. Character names are in bold to indicate who can use them.

Character classesWeaponClass type
Armored Lord – EdelgardAxeArmored
Asura – ShezSwordInfantry
Barbarossa – ClaudeBowFlying
Death Knight – JeritzaLanceCavalry
Emperor – EdelgardAxeArmor
Enlightened One – BylethSwordInfantry
Fluegel – ShezSwordInfantry
Great Lord – DimitriLanceInfantry
High Lord – DimitriLanceInfantry
Saint – RheaSwordInfantry
Silverheart – BylethSwordInfantry
Wyvern Master – ClaudeBowFlying

All beginner classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Characters start with these fundamental classes. We recommend leveling up to an Intermediate class as soon as possible because it may be easy to knock out numerous cannon fodder enemies, but these weaker classes won’t work when facing the more formidable opponents.

Beginner classWeaponClass type
FighterAxe
Gauntlets
Bow		Infantry
MonkTomeInfantry
MyrmidonSwordInfantry
SoldierLanceInfantry

All intermediate classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

The intermediate classes are listed here. If you missed out on the character-specific classes, that’s okay since these are excellent classes to use. You should decide where to level your characters based on how you play because their support can make all the difference.

Intermediate classesWeaponClass type
Armored KnightAxeArmored
BrigandAxeInfantry
ArcherBowInfantry
BrawlerGauntletsInfantry
Pegasus KnightLanceFlying
CavalierLanceCalvary
ThiefSwordInfantry
MercenarySwordInfantry
PriestTomeInfantry
MageTomeInfantry

All advance classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

These are advanced classes. Getting higher than this is a grind, but if your characters have made it this far, you’re pretty well off. You’ve done pretty well as long as your characters have reached this level. It never hurts to go farther, however.

Advance classesWeaponClass type
Fortress KnightAxeArmored
Wyvern RiderAxeFlying
WarriorAxeInfantry
GrapplerGauntletsInfantry
PaladinLanceCavalry
SwordmasterSwordInfantry
AssassinSwordInfantry
BishopTomeInfantry
Dark MageTomeInfantry
WarlockTomeInfantry

All master classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

The following are the top-tier classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. When you reach these levels, you are almost certainly at the end of the game or in the post-game.

Master classesWeaponClass type
Bow KnightBowCavalry
DancerSwordInfantry
Dark BishopTomeInfantry
Dark KnightLanceCavalry
Falcon KnightLanceFlying
Great KnightAxeCavalry
Armored
GremoryTomeInfantry
Holy KnightLanceCavalry
Mortal SavantSwordInfantry
TricksterSwordInfantry
War MasterGauntletsInfantry
Wyvern LordAxeFlying