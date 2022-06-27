All character classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Players can choose from various classes for their characters and warriors in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. General classes are divided into four types: beginner, intermediate, advance, and master.
Each class must grind and gain experience before moving up a tier. Several character classes require the player to reach the intermediate level before the character can unlock them, so don’t assume you’ll have it immediately.
Following are the classes for each character, as well as general classes.
The character-specific classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
These are the classes that only specific characters can use. Each character can be assigned to one of two classes, depending on the player’s preference. Except for Dimitri, Claude, and Edelgard, every character class can use magic. Character names are in bold to indicate who can use them.
|Character classes
|Weapon
|Class type
|Armored Lord – Edelgard
|Axe
|Armored
|Asura – Shez
|Sword
|Infantry
|Barbarossa – Claude
|Bow
|Flying
|Death Knight – Jeritza
|Lance
|Cavalry
|Emperor – Edelgard
|Axe
|Armor
|Enlightened One – Byleth
|Sword
|Infantry
|Fluegel – Shez
|Sword
|Infantry
|Great Lord – Dimitri
|Lance
|Infantry
|High Lord – Dimitri
|Lance
|Infantry
|Saint – Rhea
|Sword
|Infantry
|Silverheart – Byleth
|Sword
|Infantry
|Wyvern Master – Claude
|Bow
|Flying
All beginner classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
Characters start with these fundamental classes. We recommend leveling up to an Intermediate class as soon as possible because it may be easy to knock out numerous cannon fodder enemies, but these weaker classes won’t work when facing the more formidable opponents.
|Beginner class
|Weapon
|Class type
|Fighter
|Axe
Gauntlets
Bow
|Infantry
|Monk
|Tome
|Infantry
|Myrmidon
|Sword
|Infantry
|Soldier
|Lance
|Infantry
All intermediate classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
The intermediate classes are listed here. If you missed out on the character-specific classes, that’s okay since these are excellent classes to use. You should decide where to level your characters based on how you play because their support can make all the difference.
|Intermediate classes
|Weapon
|Class type
|Armored Knight
|Axe
|Armored
|Brigand
|Axe
|Infantry
|Archer
|Bow
|Infantry
|Brawler
|Gauntlets
|Infantry
|Pegasus Knight
|Lance
|Flying
|Cavalier
|Lance
|Calvary
|Thief
|Sword
|Infantry
|Mercenary
|Sword
|Infantry
|Priest
|Tome
|Infantry
|Mage
|Tome
|Infantry
All advance classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
These are advanced classes. Getting higher than this is a grind, but if your characters have made it this far, you’re pretty well off. You’ve done pretty well as long as your characters have reached this level. It never hurts to go farther, however.
|Advance classes
|Weapon
|Class type
|Fortress Knight
|Axe
|Armored
|Wyvern Rider
|Axe
|Flying
|Warrior
|Axe
|Infantry
|Grappler
|Gauntlets
|Infantry
|Paladin
|Lance
|Cavalry
|Swordmaster
|Sword
|Infantry
|Assassin
|Sword
|Infantry
|Bishop
|Tome
|Infantry
|Dark Mage
|Tome
|Infantry
|Warlock
|Tome
|Infantry
All master classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
The following are the top-tier classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. When you reach these levels, you are almost certainly at the end of the game or in the post-game.
|Master classes
|Weapon
|Class type
|Bow Knight
|Bow
|Cavalry
|Dancer
|Sword
|Infantry
|Dark Bishop
|Tome
|Infantry
|Dark Knight
|Lance
|Cavalry
|Falcon Knight
|Lance
|Flying
|Great Knight
|Axe
|Cavalry
Armored
|Gremory
|Tome
|Infantry
|Holy Knight
|Lance
|Cavalry
|Mortal Savant
|Sword
|Infantry
|Trickster
|Sword
|Infantry
|War Master
|Gauntlets
|Infantry
|Wyvern Lord
|Axe
|Flying