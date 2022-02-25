All Attributes and Stats in Elden Ring explained

If you're going to customize your character, make sure you know where your points are going.

Like most FromSoftware titles, Elden Ring gives players to opportunity to craft their character to suit their playstyle. To do this, you’ll need to invest points into attributes.

Attribute points can be earned by leveling up which can be achieved by taking out enemies to gather runes. Once you’ve got runes you’ll head back to a site of grace and be ready to level up. There are eight different attributes in Elden Ring that offer players bonuses to benefit different playstyles.

Elden Ring attributes & stats, explained

Image via FromSoftware

Vigor

Vigor is an attribute that will raise a player’s health points and also provide some resistance to fire damage. This attribute is going to be perfect for those who plan on playing the Vagabond or a different health-based class.

Focus

For those paying a caster class, increasing your Mind attribute will be key. Like Vigor for Health, Mind will increase your focus points which can be spent to cast spells.

Endurance

Alongside health and focus, stamina is the third important stat you’ll want to increase depending on your build and you can do so by leveling up your Endurance. With more stamina, you can run further, attack more, and generally be more active. Alongside the stamina increase, Endurance also grants players the ability to hold more heavy equipment.

Strength

Strength functions similar to Endurance but instead of allowing players to carry heavier gear they will be able to wield heavier weapons. Increasing strength also yields benefits in the damage you can output with certain weapons and how strong your physical defense is.

Dexterity

Like Strength, Dexterity will increase the effectiveness of some weapons, but it isn’t only good for those wielding melee armaments. Dexterity also reduced the cast time of spells, reduces falling damage, and assists with staying upright while riding your horse.

Intelligence

Casters will want to invest in Intelligence for their character builds. This has multiple positive effects by increasing the damage from some spells and allowing users to take advantage of glintstone sorceries. You’ll also gain some handy magic resistance by upgrading this attribute.

Faith

Some different spells will require users to have different attributes and one of those is Faith. If you plan on being a faith-based player then investing heavily in this stat will be extremely important as it will give you access to new spells and increase their strength.

Arcane

Again, some spells are locked to different attributes and Arcane is another. With Arcane you’ll be able to use powerful spells, but its value doesn’t stop there. Also, you’ll receive an increase in discovery making it easier to find resources and other items.

Image via FromSoftware

Base Stats

Base stats are reasonably self-explanatory as they are the most displayed measurement of the strength of your character in the game.

HP: Health Points

Health Points FP: Focus Points

Focus Points Stamina: The amount of energy your character has.

The amount of energy your character has. Max Equip Load: How much equiptment your character can hold.

How much equiptment your character can hold. Poise: How effectively you can avoid collapse at the hands of enemy blows.

How effectively you can avoid collapse at the hands of enemy blows. Discovery: The chance you will receive loot from fallen enemies.

Offensive Power Stats

These stats will show how much damage you are doing from a variety of different offensive abilities, plus any bonus damage from attributes.

Physical Attack Damage

Magic Attack Damage

Fire Attack Damage

Lightning Attack Damage

Holy Attack Damage

Critical Attack Damage

Sorcery Scaling

Incant Scaling

Defensive Power Stats

These stats will show players how much defense they have against a variety of different attack types. This number will take into account any resistance or immunity provided by attributes.

Physical Defense

VS Strike Defense

VS Slash Defense

VS Pierce Defense

Magic Defense

Fire Defense

Lightning Defense

Holy Defense

Body Stats

These stats will give players an idea of how their character can deal with damage afflicted including specific poisons, or other ailments.