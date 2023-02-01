Aang back with a bang: Avatar The Last Airbender RPG lands on mobile

A new game from the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise launched today for mobile where Aang and his friends and foes can be used as playable characters.

Called Avatar Generations, the game was released accompanied by a new trailer showing some of the series’ most beloved characters, including Aang, Katara, Sokka, Zuko, Toph, as well as Avatar Kyoshi and more.

The characters can use abilities based on their designated elements from the show. Players engage in a turn-based combat system using a team of characters that they can create. They can also put these characters in some of the series’ most renowned scenes, as well as new story moments debuting in the game.

Since this is a live-service game, it will receive updates where cosmetics will be included as a feature, as well as companions and more characters. Players will also have a chance to upgrade their characters’ gear that they can use during combat.

“The likes of Aang, Katara, Sokka, Toph, Suki, and Zuko, and the much-loved Appa and Momo, all await you to join the Avatar’s quest to fulfill his destiny, for the first time on mobile,” the game’s official preview reads.

In the future, we can expect more characters will be added to the game. This includes characters from the other series under the Avatar franchise, such as The Rise of Kyoshi and The Legend of Korra. Avatar Generations is now available for both Android and iOS devices. You can visit the game’s official website to know more.