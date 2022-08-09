A secret two-player mode has been found in Super Punch-Out! 28 years later

With the ability to search code and the internet to share discoveries, games don’t often keep secrets for long, but a new discovery reveals a feature that has gone undiscovered for more than 28 years.

One social media user who goes by the name Unlisted Cheats has revealed that the 1994 Super Nintendo title Super Punch-Out! has contained two-player functionality right under the noses of gamers all of these years.

In a series of posts, the social media users detailed secret codes that they had found in the game accessible with button inputs in the game’s main menu. Previously there were two button input codes known for the game, but the ability to add a second player to your game is brand new.

You can take advantage of this function on the original cartridge of the game, if you’re lucky enough to have it in your collection. Otherwise, you can play the game through the Nintendo Switch’s virtual emulator and use this mode all the same.

Even more, in this free match mode, at character info screen hold B+Y then press A or START. From now the CPU opponent can be controlled from JOYPAD2 so you can fight against a real person. — Unlisted Cheats (@new_cheats_news) August 8, 2022

Another cool feature the player found was the ability to access a free-play single-match mode where you can take on any foe from the game.

If you don’t have access to this game and are curious how this would work a small clip was shared on YouTube which claims to show off the feature in action.

It isn’t every day something like this is found in a classic title like Super Punch-Out! It’s anyone’s guess how long until another forgotten video game secret will be unearthed.