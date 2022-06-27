A new report claims to reveal why Cyberpunk 2077 launched in such poor condition

It would be no understatement to say Cyberpunk 2077 launched with a giant laundry list of bugs and issues and a new report may have provided clarity on why this was the case.

YouTuber Upper Echelon Gamers claims to have cited a 72-page document from a whistleblower detailing the Quality Assurance testing failures of CD Projekt Red while crafting the ambitious open-world title.

The document is set to revolve around Cyberpunk 2077’s testing time at Quantic Labs. Allegations include misleading the company in regard to the team size at work on Cyberpunk 2077, who made up this crew, and more.

According to the YouTuber, Quantic Lab exaggerated the size of their team that would be working on Cyberpunk 2077 so they could score the game’s contract. Furthermore, they indicated the team would include senior employees, however, it was allegedly made up of newcomers with less than six months of experience in QA.

The most worrying of these allegations say Quantic Lab introduced a daily quota for bug reports which led to employees submitting “thousands” of pointless bugs to CD Project Red instead of prioritizing game-breaking issues.

As nothing official has been announced, it still isn’t clear as to the authenticity of this allegedly leaked document. While this document doesn’t absolve any of Cyberpunk 2077’s failures from CD Projekt Red, it does back up their claim from early 2021 that QA hadn’t picked up on the game-breaking issues found in the game before launch.

Fortunately, for those who have stuck with Cyberpunk 2077 over the years since its disastrous 2020 release, the game is in a much better state today.