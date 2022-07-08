A new leak potentially reveals upcoming July PS Plus titles

A new leak might have revealed the new games coming to PS Plus later this month, including multiple games in the Assassin’s Creed series and other exciting titles.

As reported by Push Square, a ResetEra forum user named BlackBate has potentially leaked the upcoming PS4 and PS5 games coming to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium later this month. BlackBate has been correct previously with leaks, so fans may actually see the reported titles coming soon.

The user claims Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade + Episode INTERmission, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, Assassin’s Creed Unity, Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry, Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection, and Saints Row IV: Re-Elected are coming this month. Stray, a title already confirmed to be coming in July, was also among the listed games. BlackBate claims that these are only some of the games coming in July and that they’ll be added to the service when Stray is added on July 19.

PlayStation players should take this leak at face value since it is not official information. But BlackBate’s post history shows they’ve been correct with their leaks and are likely someone with an inside source.

Assassin’s Creed fans might see multiple titles coming to the PS Plus service this month, allowing new fans to experience older titles and veteran players the perfect opportunity to revisit old favorites. Saints Row IV is also a fun game to sink your teeth into if you want a chaotic sandbox experience, and the Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade adds an enhanced coat to the original remake.