A new Elden Ring bug allows players to kill enemies with invisible daggers

Elden Ring players have found a way to use the Carian Retaliation Ash of War to create invisible daggers that can instantly kill opponents.

The Carian Retaliation Ash of War allows players to parry enemy spells by applying it to shields, giving players an excellent way to avoid magic damage. Three magical daggers also appear, targeting nearby enemies after a short period. But it also allows players to parry their own skills, letting them spam the ability repeatedly.

As reported by Kotaku, Elden Ring players have also discovered this trick is deadly in PvP since opponents don’t see the parry or the daggers flying toward them. YouTuber JellyDiscrete showed the tactic in action against multiple opponents, who had little chance of escape.

Parrying is a relatively easy skill to master, especially when parrying your own spells. This mechanic can be repeated multiple times, especially once players understand and master the timing. The tactic is not only effective in PvP since it can also deal significant damage to regular mobs and bosses, allowing players to cheese their way through the world.

The Carian Retaliation exploit is a significant issue impacting the PvP community that is almost impossible to counter. FromSoftware will likely remove the exploit in a future update, but players should think twice before engaging enemies with three floating daggers above their heads.