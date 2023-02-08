A free-to-play football sim looking to rival Madden is hitting the turf this spring

If you’re a football fan gamer that’s tired of the Madden NFL series, then you may be in luck with a new sim hitting Steam Early Access this spring.

Maximum Football is coming to Steam within the next few months and will release at a later date on consoles following the early access period. It actually looks pretty interesting, as evidenced by the announcement trailer below.

The best part? Maximum Football is free-to-play, so it can’t hurt to try out the game and see if it scratches that classic football itch in a way that Madden can’t seem to do anymore.

Obviously, this game is missing the NFL license so it won’t have superstars like Patrick Mahomes or Jalen Hurts, who are about to face off in the Super Bowl. But the game built from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5 boasts “slick, physics-based gameplay” and many other features.

Gameplay features include “endless levels of customization” to create your own logos, jerseys, helmets, and even individual pieces of equipment. The game will even allow players to play with professional or college rule sets.

The game will also feature Dynasty Mode, “allowing players to step in as head coach of their team and build their ideal football program.” Players can then “draft, recruit and manage” the team of their dreams.

Maximum Football can be wishlisted on Steam now.