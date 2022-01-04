8 games available to grab for free in January with Prime Gaming

Amazon has revealed that eight free games will be available in January 2022 as a part of Prime Gaming.

This month, the selection of titles Amazon has prepared is truly diverse. The list of games, which has something for everyone, should make most players pleased.

The list of free games available in January 2022 are as follows:

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin Key]

Total War: Warhammer [Epic Games Store Key]

World War Z: Aftermath [Epic Games Store Key]

Two Point Hospital

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

Abandon Ship

In Other Waters

Paper Beast – Folded Edition

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order spearheads January’s offer on Prime Gaming. The game released by Electronic Arts in November 2019 is a third-person action-adventure Star Wars title from Respawn Entertainment, which was met mostly with positive reviews. It currently holds a 7.6 user score on Metacritic.

Total War: Warhammer and World War Z: Aftermath are also major titles, which players can now assign to their Epic Games accounts. The former is a fantasy strategy classic made by Sega, which brings popular mechanics from the Total War series to the renowned world of Warhammer. World War Z: Aftermath, on the other hand, should be the perfect game for players with a fondness for co-op zombie shooters.

But, with the vast selection of games in January’s Prime Gaming offer, everyone should find something to their liking. Gamers can also choose from management simulators like Two Point Hospital to driving classics such as WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship.

To claim your games available for free this month, visit Prime Gaming’s official site here.