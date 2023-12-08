7 new games to play on Nintendo Switch this weekend (Dec. 8, 2023)

Switch fans have plenty of games to choose from, with dozens of new titles joining Nintendo’s surprisingly enduring platform every month. This week alone, a handful of excellent titles launched for Switch, including some big releases that gamers just can’t wait to get their hands on.

If you’re a Nintendo Switch gamer looking for something new to play this weekend, starting Dec. 8, 2023, look no further. Here are six awesome new Switch games worth checking out now.

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Dreamlight Valley is full of iconic Disney characters. Image via Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley needs no introduction. This vibrant life sim sees you befriending beloved Disney characters and exploring a colorful world as you establish your own farm, fish, do quests, and more. After spending just over a year in early access, the game just had its official launch this week.

If you’re a Disney fan, or if you enjoy life sims like Stardew Valley and Palia, this one is absolutely worth giving a go.

Fortnite Festival/LEGO Fortnite/Rocket Racing

Fortnite fans are in for a treat. Image via Epic Games

Fortnite is dreaming big this year, and its showcase at The Game Awards was nothing to scoff at. Three entirely new games are now available in Fortnite. Although they exist inside the Fortnite game, they’re effectively standalone games themselves. Fortnite Festival is a rhythm game like Rock Band, LEGO Fortnite sees you building and crafting on randomly generated worlds as LEGO characters, and Rocket Racing is a new racing game from Psyonix, the makers of Rocket League.

Even if you don’t like Fortnite, there’s definitely something here worth checking out.

Harvest Moon 64

Harvest Moon is the grandfather of modern-day favorites like Stardew. Image via Nintendo

Harvest Moon 64 was one of my favorite games on my N64 back in the day. It’s a cutesy farming sim that served as the precursor for modern indie gems like Stardew Valley and even inspired the likes of Disney Dreamlight Valley. Given its age, Harvest Moon 64 is fairly simple, so don’t dive in expecting something you’ve never seen before. But for fans of the genre, or even those with a penchant for timeless classics, Harvest Moon 64 deserves a look.

Jet Force Gemini

Jet Force Gemini probably has the coolest name I’ve ever heard, and it’s a blast. Image via Nintendo

Jet Force Gemini was a third-person shooter before third-person shooters were really a thing. You assume control of three futuristic characters, one of whom is a dog with a gun mounted to its back. In this retro space adventure, you’ll blast away hordes of alien enemies to progress through fully 3D areas with glorious, blocky retro graphics. You’ll either find it a blast from the past or a sight for sore eyes, but whatever your stance, it’s worth giving a go.

Outer Wilds

Don’t miss this. Image via Annapurna Interactive

Outer Wilds is without doubt one of the best games of the 2010s. It’s an open-world exploration game that sees you exploring a solar system while you’re stuck in an endless time loop. Saying any more would spoil it, so I’ll stop here. If you haven’t experienced this bombshell yet, you owe it to yourself to give it a try.

Fearmonium

Fearmonium is trippy af. Image via Redblack Spade

Fearmonium bills itself as a “psychadelic metroidvania” and promises a mixture of suspense and humor. You assume the role of a phobia inside the ailing mind of a teenage boy and are tasked with exploring his consciousness, which is filled with platforming puzzles, enemies, and gorgeous artwork. If you’re into metroidvanias or trippy games that make your head spin, check it out.

Born of Bread

This one isn’t half-baked. Image via Dear Villagers

Born of Bread is a charming indie RPG-adventure that sees you playing as a sentient flour golem as you explore a vibrant world. With surprisingly deep and engaging turn-based combat and multiple regions to explore, along with a colorful cast of eclectic characters, Born of Bread spent just the right amount of time in the oven.