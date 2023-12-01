6 new games to play on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One this weekend (Dec. 1, 2023)

If you’re an Xbox gamer and you’re wondering what to play this weekend, you’re in luck. Over the last week, a handful of excellent games launched for both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, including old classics and new curiosities across a diverse range of genres.

No matter your taste, there’s sure to be something for you. Here are six new games to play on your Xbox console this weekend, starting Dec. 1, 2023.

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered

Return to the classic series. Image via Night Dive Studios

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion was an instant hit when it launched for the N64 in 2000, and now it’s back with a vengeance. The remaster resurrects the old-school FPS with sharp visuals, updated character and weapon models, and more. For $30, Shadow of Oblivion Remastered is quite pricey, especially considering it’s a 23-year-old game. But with its satisfying gunplay, five expansive stages, and two interchangeable protagonists to make things more interesting, Turok 3 is worth checking out, especially if you like classic shooters.

Truck and Logistics Simulator

For the trucker in you. Image via Aerosoft GmbH

Truck & Logistics Simulator lets you “load, drive, and deliver” in an expansive open world with up to 24 other players. If the idea of a multiplayer hauling sim sounds good to you, don’t miss out on this one. The Xbox Store page promises “over 30 customizable vehicles,” including minivans and heavy trucks, each of which has its own interior and driving physics. Will you stick to the traffic rules or through caution to the wayside and risk getting fined—or worse?

Steamworld Build

Build, then explore. Image via Thunderful Publishing

Steamworld Build fuses city building and dungeon-crawling in an eclectic and colorful package. This follow-up to Steamworld Dig and its sequel is different to anything I’ve seen before, and it looks like a blast. With its Old West-inspired steampunk aesthetic, dungeoneering system that sees you delving into the depths to harvest resources for your town, and five distinct maps filled with secrets, Steamworld Build isn’t one to sleep on.

Arcadian Atlas

Take turns! Image via Serenity Forge

Arcadian Atlas is a tactical grid-based RPG reminscent of timeless classics like Fire Emblem. With over 12 customizable classes to choose from, Arcadian Atlas promises “deep tactical battles” as you “build an army of powerful troops” and travel the world of Arcadia. The indie RPG launched to a mixed reception, but is worth picking up for TRPG fans.

Forest Grove

Mysteries to solve. Image via Blowfish Studios

This first-person mystery game sees you uncovering forensic clues and solving puzzles to piece together what happened to the missing teenage heiress to a billion-dollar tech firm. Zooey Kunstimatigaard was last seen at home in Forest Grove, and it’s up to you to figure out what happened. Forest Grove is an eerie adventure worth a buy for anyone interested in crime scene investigation and detective gameplay.

Orten Was The Case

Another puzzler for the curious. Image via Woodhill Interactive

This stylish point-and-click puzzle game sees you assuming the role of Ziggy, an unassuming Swedish man who wakes up one day with a mysterious mark on his hand and no memory of the night before. Orten Was The Case is an immersive adventure game with a diverse range of gameplay styles, including fishing, puzzle-solving, and according to its Xbox Store listing, “activities that will enhance your cognitive abilities.” That’s a bold claim, but it’s one worth investigating for yourself, especially if you’re a fan of point-and-click adventuring.