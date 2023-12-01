6 new games to play on mobile this weekend (Dec. 1, 2023)

Mobile games are better than ever in 2023, with new games releasing on the Android and iOS stores every day. In the last week alone, dozens of new mobile games launched, and among them are some hidden gems.

If you’re looking for something new to play on your phone this weekend, there’s plenty to choose from, and we’re here to help. This article will dive into six new mobile games as of Dec. 1, 2023, that are worth checking out.

Bug Heroes: Tower Defense

A great tower defense game. Image via Foursaken Media

This gorgeous free-to-play tower defense game went live for Android and iOS recently, and it’s worth checking out if you’re a fan of the genre. Bug Heroes: Tower Defense offers surprisingly in-depth RPG systems that let you upgrade your turrets and buildings, with stylish 3D graphics, third-person and top-down camera modes, and a lengthy single-player campaign. Don’t miss this one if you like tower defense games.

Dungeons of Aether

Make it through the dungeons. Image via Dan Fornace LLC

Dungeons of Aether is a charming dice-based dungeon crawler that’s ideal for RPG fans to play on the go. Combat is turn-based and relies on dice to determine the outcomes of certain actions, just like D&D, and the game has a surprising amount of depth. Story mode offers a “roguelite adventure,” according to the Steam listing, while the Challenge Dungeons offer “true roguelike difficulty” with randomly generated environments and battles every time. It’s available for Android and iOS.

Black Clover M

For the anime fans. Image via Garena International II

The anime RPG Black Clover M is based on the popular Japanese TV series Shonen Jump, and offers engaging, tactical turn-based RPG gameplay with an eclectic range of recognizable characters. With a crisp, clear UI, colorful graphics, and a ton of customization options, this is definitely worth trying for anime and RPG fans, and it’s free to download for both Android and iOS.

Metal Slug 4 ACA NeoGeo

Don’t stop firing. Image via SNK Corporation

This Android and iOS port of the NeoGeo classic Metal Slug 4 ticks all the boxes for side-scrolling shooter fans and enjoyers of the classic Metal Slug series. It’s a 2D action shooter with snappy arcade gameplay and iconic retro graphics. For around $4, don’t expect anything new or modern, but it could scratch that itch if you’re looking for something old-school.

Titan Quest

Dig into the RPG elements. Image via HandyGames GmbH

Titan Quest is a critically acclaimed top-down Diablo-style ARPG with over 22,000 “very positive” Steam reviews, and for good reason. First launching in 2006, Titan Quest is one of the earliest games to tackle the timeless ARPG formula established by Diablo all those years ago, and the game still holds up today, even on mobile. A new update to the Titan Quest remaster just went live for Android, so if you’re looking for a console-quality mobile phone game with a “colossal playtime of more than 60 hours,” this is absolutely worth checking out.

Pixel Archers: Idle Defense

Sit back and relax. Image via Gameduo

If you like idle games, here’s another one for you to check out. Pixel Archers: Idle Defense has everything you’ve come to expect from an idle game: tappable abilities, collectible characters, mini-games, and a cash shop. The colorful graphics are nice (although nothing we haven’t seen before), and it’s nice to have another vertical game you can play with your phone in portrait mode. You can download it for free on Android and iOS now.