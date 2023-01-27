5 characters we hope to see in Hogwarts Legacy

Players will soon get to embark on their very own magical journey as Hogwarts Legacy‘s release date draws near, promising an expansive and original world to delve into. But while much of the witchcraft and wizardry in the game will be new and unfamiliar to players, there’s quite a solid possibility that fans may still come face to face with beloved characters that they already know.

Hogwarts Legacy takes place around 1890, which places it way before the events of Harry Potter in the 1990s and even quite a bit before Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in the 1920s. This means that most characters that fans are familiar with from the wizarding world have likely not even been born yet.

Image via Avalanche Software

Related: Five locations we’re dying to visit in Hogwarts Legacy

While most beloved characters from the Harry Potter franchise will not even exist at the time of Hogwarts Legacy, there are certainly some that fans either knew existed in the past, some that have hung around after death, and perhaps even some who could utilize a bit of magic to make their way into the wizarding game. With the timeline of Hogwarts Legacy in comparison to other parts of the Harry Potter franchise in mind, here are five characters that could make an appearance at some point in the game.

Five characters we would love to see in Hogwarts Legacy

1) Peeves

One of the most memorable parts of Hogwarts castle in the Harry Potter books that is very noticeably missing from the film franchise is Peeves the poltergeist. This mischievous prankster was a staple in the books which made his absence throughout the movies very blatant.

Peeves is a brightly dressed being of pure chaos that thrives on mischief, disruption, and pranks. He lives to haunt the halls of Hogwarts and although many have tried to get rid of him, all attempts have been unsuccessful, which means that the playful poltergeist is here to stay.

Image via Avalanche Software

Although Peeves is rather unpredictable and troublesome, he is also a rather fun addition to the castle that is sure to make players’ lives at Hogwarts more interesting even when he is being a nuisance. Peeves might even provide players with some fun songs like when he spots Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and sings, “Oh, Potter, you rotter, oh, what have you done? You’re killing off students, you think it’s good fun.”

Luckily, Peeves has already been spotted a few times throughout various Hogwarts Legacy promotional material, which is a massive win for the wizarding community that remembers him stirring up chaos in the books. This hopefully means that players will get to interact with the ghost themselves when they embark on their Hogwarts Legacy journey.

2) Minerva McGonagall

Due to a strange inconsistency that first bewildered fans in Fantastic Beasts: The Crime of Grindelwald and then became more apparent in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Minerva McGonagall’s life and correct timeline are a bit confusing. She appears in both films as an adult woman even though this does not add up with her canon timeline.

Image via Avalanche Software

Whether this is a mistake on the part of the filmmakers or an intentional hint at something more has never been confirmed. However, if it is intentional, this could mean that McGonagall made use of a Time-Turner to travel through time, which opens up the possibility of her appearing in Hogwarts Legacy.

McGonagall’s time spent at Hogwarts as a student and when she actually became a teacher is extremely unclear. But regardless of what is true in regard to her life, there is a decent chance that she could appear in Hogwarts Legacy because of all the mystery and intrigue.

The Transfiguration Professor and eventual Headmistress of Hogwarts is the very one that authorized Hermione Granger to utilize a Time-Turner in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. This means she is certainly very familiar with them and could thus possess one of her own.

Image via Avalanche Software

McGonagall has always been beloved by fans within the community which means that getting to learn more about her is an exciting prospect. No hints toward a possible cameo have appeared in any Hogwarts Legacy material just yet, which means that fans will have to wait until the game launches to see if she does make an appearance.

3) Albus Dumbledore

Albus Dumbledore is a rather controversial figure among the wizarding community, and rightfully so, considering how confusing his intentions and actions are. But love him or hate him, Dumbledore is certainly a staple character within the wizarding world and perhaps the biggest enigma of all.

Fans of the wizarding world know Dumbledore as an immensely powerful wizard that was the Headmaster of Hogwarts while Harry Potter attended school there. Some, such as Harry Potter himself, believe he is the greatest wizard of all time.

Image via Avalanche Software

Dumbledore was born in 1881, which means that he is certainly around during the time Hogwarts Legacy takes place. He also attended Hogwarts from 1892 to 1899, so depending on how the time system in the game works, players might meet a first-year Dumbledore while in their seventh year.

While the time system (and how long players will spend at Hogwarts) has not been officially confirmed yet, it does currently seem like players will only be experiencing one year of life at Hogwarts, which would mean that they won’t come into contact with Dumbledore as a student after all. But this doesn’t mean that a young Dumbledore couldn’t still appear at the school or that players couldn’t run into him elsewhere.

4) Sir Cadogan

The halls of Hogwarts are filled to the brim with lively and talkative paintings. One such painting is that of Sir Cadogan hanging on the seventh floor of Hogwarts, who, just like Peeves, is a bigger deal in the Harry Potter books than in the movies themselves.

Sir Cadogan is briefly featured in a few film scenes, but the boisterous and confident knight is an intriguing character that fans would love to know more about. He is believed to have been a lesser-known member of the Knights of the Round Table and is suspected to have found his way into the Knights due to a close friendship with Merlin.

Image via Avalanche Software

The story of Sir Cadogan states that his existence was erased from the Muggle versions of the tales of the Knights of the Round Table but that he maintained notoriety alongside the other well-known members like Sir Lancelot and Sir Percival in the wizarding world. His backstory alone and the mystery surrounding it make the knight quite an intriguing character that would be fun to interact with but Sir Cadogan is also known to have a rather reckless and funny demeanor.

Although the knight has not been spotted in any Hogwarts Legacy teasers yet, it seems fairly likely that he will make an appearance in the game since players have been promised a full-on detailed version of Hogwarts to explore.

5) Gellert Grindelwald

While Lord Voldemort is generally regarded by the wizarding world as the evilest wizard of them all, Gellert Grindelwald is perhaps the second most notorious wizard of all time. Although both he and Voldemort are known for their immense evil, Grindelwald is known for his wicked persuasion and falsely charming personality while Voldemort is more known for his lack of humanity and ruthlessness.

Grindelwald was something of an enigma in the Harry Potter community before the Fantastic Beasts franchise started to involve him. Now, fans know quite a bit about the villainous character but it would still be intriguing to come face-to-face with him in Hogwarts Legacy.

Image via Avalanche Software

Grindelwald was born sometime between the summer of 1882 and 1883, which means that he is also alive and well when Hogwarts Legacy takes place. It’s unknown when he attended the school, but it is certain that he attended Durmstrang Institute and was expelled from there due to some dark and twisted experiments that he was performing.

The Harry Potter films and books gave fans immense insight into the backstory of Lord Voldemort. Thus, it would make sense for Hogwarts Legacy to perhaps provide fans with further details on this notorious wizard since fans don’t yet know how he went down on his dark path.

Image via Avalanche Software

Fans can find out which characters make an appearance in the wizarding game and begin their magical journey when Hogwarts Legacy launches on Feb. 10 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players have to wait until April 4 for the game’s arrival and Nintendo Switch players won’t be able to board the Hogwarts Express until July 25 when the game launches for their platform.