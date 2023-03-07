10 best Wo Long Fallen Dynasty character creation codes

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a newly released action RPG that’s dark and unforgiving. In this game, you play as a militia soldier fighting for survival, where you’ll battle against demons and deadly creatures.

Like most RPGS, your character in Wo Long is highly customizable. But one of the cool features of Wo Long is that you can use character creation codes, which are codes you can input on the character creation screen to import an already-designed character. So, it’s great if you need inspiration or want to use a character that’s been inspired by popular video games or movies.

At the start of the character creation codes, you’ll notice a prefix consisting of three letters that determine the code’s platform. The Xbox prefix is WLX, the PlayStation prefix is WLP, and the Steam prefix is WLS. So, you can only import the codes to the corresponding platforms.

In addition, the codes can only be imported a limited number of times, so there’s a chance these codes may not work after a while. So import them while you can!

So, what are the ten best Wo Long character creation codes?

Ten best Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty character creation codes

10) Azog from The Hobbit

Image via Reddit

9) John Kramer, aka Jigsaw, from SAW

Image via Reddit

8) The Joker from Batman

Image via Reddit

7) Zoro from One Piece

Image via Reddit

Code: WLS-NM?Gb8bdzER5D

Creator: Humbletramp

6) Yoriichi Tsugikuni from Demon Slayer

Image via Reddit

5) Kratos from God of War

Screengrab via YouTube

4) Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad

Image via Reddit

3) Tifa Lockhart from Final Fantasy

Image via Reddit

2) Chun Li from Street Fighter

Image via Reddit

1) Rengoku from Demon Slayer