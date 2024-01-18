10 best War Thunder tanks in 2024

There are hundreds of tanks in War Thunder, and you can best be assured they aren’t created equal.

Each tank in War Thunder comes with its own set of unique stats, and different nations prioritize different engineering traits, whether it be firepower, speed, agility, or heavy armor.

We’re here to help you make sense of this all by telling you all about the best tanks available in War Thunder.

Best tanks in War Thunder

1) Panther A

One of the best of its kind. Image via War Thunder Wiki

The Panther A is one of the best medium tanks in the game, and there is little in the way to counter that statement. As with most German tanks, it comes kitted with heavy, sloping armor to protect its occupants.

The side armoring is weak, but its high mobility allows it to move out of the enemy’s range quickly. The artillery in the Panther A comes with good gun rotation and sufficient ammunition options to make quick work of most enemy tanks. Owing to its massive size, subtlety is not your strongest suit in the battlefield, so make sure every hit counts.

2) Vickers Mk.7

A resourceful one. Image via War Thunder Wiki

The Vickers Mk.7, a formidable Rank VI tank, stands out as a highly agile and defensively robust vehicle. This British powerhouse boasts its own stabilizer, making it a proficient force on the battlefield.

Equipped with an array of aiming aids, including thermal and night vision, alongside a laser rangefinder, the Vickers Mk.7 becomes a versatile medium tank with a remarkable sniping capability. The combination of these aids and the stabilizer enhances its effectiveness in targeting and eliminating enemy tanks from a distance, a notable feature for a tank of its class.

Despite its numerous advantages, the tank’s size is a notable drawback, making it more visible to enemies at a distance. However, the Vickers compensates for this with its exceptionally smooth handling, improved armor, and incorporation of modern technologies. While its survivability is somewhat standard, featuring composite armor and a single smoke grenade option, it makes up for it with potent firepower.

3) T-50

A beast on a budget. Image via War Thunder Wiki

While not a high-tier standout, the T-50 holds a special place for a significant portion of War Thunder’s player base, particularly those hesitant to spend in-game currency or real money. Often favored by newcomers or players with limited time for extensive grinding, the T-50 offers an excellent choice for those seeking optimal performance within their current selection in War Thunder.

Characterized by its speed, the T-50 is an ideal option for flanking maneuvers, exploiting its agility to outmaneuver adversaries while heavier tanks absorb gunfire and attention. This scout tank proves particularly effective even at something like BR 2, although expectations for high kill counts should be tempered.

In essence, the T-50 serves as a valuable asset for players who are relatively new to the game, providing a balance of performance and accessibility without the need for extensive in-game investments.

4) M50 Ontos

A playstyle you’d not expect. Image via Gaijin Entertainment

Originating from the USA, the M50 Ontos is a light tank that embraces a playstyle as unconventional as its appearance. Fitted with six cannons capable of unleashing six recoilless shots in rapid succession, this tank excels in outflanking and overpowering enemies before they can pivot their turret in your direction. Mastery of the diverse attacking options is crucial, as you can secure effortless kills through skillful execution of shooting patterns and positioning.

Its commendable speed and stealth make the M50 Ontos an ideal choice for ambushing unsuspecting foes. The tank’s compact structure facilitates effective positioning for strategic attacks. Additionally, the inclusion of machine guns and versatile HEAT/HESH shells significantly amplifies its offensive capabilities.

However, navigating the M50 Ontos comes with a slight learning curve. Its light armor proves to be a vulnerability, rendering it susceptible to being taken down with a well-placed shot. While unloading the full salvo of six cannons is a powerful move, the extended reload time emphasizes the importance of precision, as missing a shot can be a potentially fatal error.

5) ZTZ96A

A real brute. Image via War Thunder Wiki

When it comes to tank destruction, the ZTZ96A stands out as a formidable force, potentially unmatched due to its possession of one of the most potent types of ammunition in the game. Notably, the ZTZ96A excels in safeguarding its critical components, featuring an impenetrable turret that renders attempts to disable its main gun futile.

The armor protection on the ZTZ96A is exceptional, elevating it to the status of an outstanding frontliner. Similar to other tanks that prioritize frontline effectiveness, the ZTZ96A does make compromises in terms of mobility. However, these sacrifices in agility are offset by its resilience and potency in head-to-head confrontations on the battlefield.

6) Tiger H1

A wild German animal. Image via War Thunder Wiki

The German Tiger H1, historically notorious for its battlefield prowess in WWII, continues to instill fear in opponents, even within the realm of a video game. As a Rank III Heavy tank, it wields formidable destructive power through its 80mm KwK36 gun.

Standing out as one of the fastest heavy tanks in the game, the Tiger H1 is armed with the compatibility to use a diverse array of shells. Its robust side armor can deflect enemy shells effectively when properly angled, showcasing resilience. However, failure to angle the armor correctly leaves it vulnerable to penetration, leading to incapacitation. Leveraging its high firepower and speed, players are encouraged to flank and dismantle opponents before facing retaliation.

The Tiger H1 excels in long-distance engagements, posing a formidable challenge to enemy tanks. Its intricate box-like hull structure not only makes it difficult to eliminate from a distance, but aids in efficient positioning, providing advantageous angles against larger tanks.

Despite its classification as a heavy tank, the Tiger H1 exhibits impressive speed, boasting a top speed of 45 km/h and remarkable reverse speed. In terms of defense, the German tank comes equipped with smoke bombs to obstruct enemy vision, allowing for strategic escapes in tight situations.

7) T-80U

Ticks all the boxes. Image via War Thunder Wiki

The T-80U stands out as one of the most extensively upgraded tanks, boasting an impressive array of options for both armor and armaments, showcasing remarkable versatility. This tank is specifically tailored for long-range engagements, comparable to the Tiger H1. Featuring the same gun as the T-80B, the addition of a laser rangefinder minimizes errors in ranged battles. Notably, the guns can launch missiles with substantial penetration capabilities, and the Autoloader ensures the automatic feeding of projectiles.

Despite the T-80U’s significantly improved forward speeds compared to its predecessors, the reverse speed is notably lacking, highlighting a considerable disparity between the two. To enhance its defensive capabilities, this medium tank employs smoke bombs and a smoke screen. The intricacies of its armor contribute significantly to providing resistance against a wide array of attacks.

8) Object 906

Incredibly mobile. Image via War Thunder Wiki

Originating from the Soviet region, the Rank V Object 906 is perfect for players aiming to execute effective flanking maneuvers.

What sets the Object 906 apart is its remarkable mobility, allowing it to move at equal speeds in both forward and reverse directions. This feature proves invaluable in evading enemy attacks at various ranges, providing a distinct advantage in both close-quarters and long-range engagements. The plane-stabilized guns enable precise attacks even at high speeds, catching opponents off guard.

Enhancing its mobility, the Object 906 demonstrates amphibious capabilities, enabling it to traverse bodies of water effortlessly. This versatility significantly boosts its flanking potential, allowing players to navigate lakes and rivers with ease. The APHE feature further solidifies its ability to eliminate enemies from the side. Additionally, the astonishingly fast reload speed serves as a crucial asset, reinforcing the Object 906’s role as a potent flanker.

However, the tank does exhibit weaknesses in head-on combat, and being a light tank, it remains susceptible to easy penetration on the battlefield.

9) Challenger 2

A great mix of offense and defense. Image via War Thunder Wiki

The Challenger 2 stands out as a Rank VII ground vehicle. Its 120mm gun stands out with a swift reload and remarkable precision, proving valuable for long-range eliminations and providing cover for nimble light tanks at the onset.

The gun’s angled positioning contributes to effective turret protection, and the L37A2 machine guns excel with a generous ammunition supply and rapid fire rate. The Challenger 2 doesn’t fall short in defensive attributes, boasting smokescreen and smoke bombs akin to the T-80U for tactical distractions.

Enhancing its defensive capabilities, the armor incorporates chemical protection, fortifying defenses against flanking adversaries. However, the tank’s comparatively slower speed renders it susceptible on the battlefield. Leveraging the Challenger 2 as a Support tank is key to unlocking its full potential.

10) M1A2 Abrams

An all-around powerhouse. Image via War Thunder Wiki

Hailing from the USA, the M1A2 is perhaps the most well-rounded tank in War Thunder for BR VII (more or less). It harmonically marries all the aspects of tank engineering and has decent mobility, firepower, and armor.

That makes the M1A2 Abrams a popular choice for any experienced player that’s still learning or wants an all-rounder.

Since it is considered an all-around “jack of all trades” tank, the Abrams is capable of any role bestowed to it. It shows off superb protection, firepower, mobility, and is highly adaptable to any environment. Additionally, the turret is challenging to penetrate, and can eliminate aircraft or helicopters if required.

Nevertheless, this American tank does have its own weaknesses that are easy to exploit, such as the vulnerable turret ring or the breach, so drivers must act strategically in combat. But even then, it’s better than most NATO tanks.