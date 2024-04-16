People are the heart of your city in Frostpunk 2. The decisions you make affect the people’s trust in you and the city’s development. To ensure your city prospers, here’s how to raise Trust in Frostpunk 2.

Recommended Videos

How to increase Trust in Frostpunk 2

A few things you can do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Frostpunk 2, you increase Trust with individual communities in your city. At the start of the game, you have two communities, and as time goes on, factions (subcommunities) form and require your attention as well.

There are several ways to increase Trust with a community/faction. You can find them by clicking on the representative portrait at the bottom of your screen and opening a tab with a circle human icon. Every one of these options has a cooldown and affects the city’s development, so choose wisely.

Fund projects

The easiest way to raise Trust with a community or a faction in Frostpunk 2 is by funding their projects. The action requires 100 to 300 Heatstamps and increases your relations with the community. Funding a project also allows the community to push their interests further, potentially creating rallies on the streets, but also worsening relationships with the opposing communities.

Make and fulfill promises

Could be a win-win, could be lose-lose. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Promises are one of the biggest Trust actions in the game. Fulfilling a promise raises Trust, while breaking a promise lowers it. You can make a promise manually using the community’s menu, but I suggest you don’t do that unless necessary because you can get overwhelmed with promises from other sources.

One of these sources is community suggestions. Occasionally, communities approach you with suggestions to solve an issue that persists in the city. Accepting the suggestion creates a promise, while declining it worsens the relationship, increasing Tension. It’s tricky because you are almost forced into a promise, which is why I suggest you don’t make promises yourself.

Another way to get yourself into making a promise is by negotiating in the Council, which is the only way to guarantee a passing of the Law. During the vote, you can influence hesitant communities by making a promise, and depending on the circumstances, you can kill two birds with one stone by enacting (or declining) a Law and increasing Trust with a community.

Grant agendas

Let the people decide (or not). Screenshot by Dot Esports

Granting an agenda allows the community to choose the next Law in the Council. I found this the easiest way to raise Trust with the community because I don’t have to do much. The only thing you should consider is whether you have many active promises that require you to pass a certain Law. Because of the Council’s cooldown, you might not have time to fulfill them after you grant an agenda.

Promote factions

The final way to increase Trust, which is exclusive to factions (subcommunities like the Technocrats), is promotion. Promoting a faction grants it more seats at the Council, which can sway the Law voting towards one side, potentially upsetting the opposition.

My advice for this one is to promote both factions at the same time to keep things equal. The game doesn’t restrict you from promoting other factions after endorsing one, and you should take advantage of that.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more