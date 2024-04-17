Frostpunk 2 city in red emergency lights
How to improve performance and FPS in Frostpunk 2: Best graphics settings

You don't need that much heat.
Edward Strazd
Published: Apr 17, 2024

Frostpunk 2’s closed beta doesn’t have the best performance, even on decent hardware. Fortunately, you can change Frostpunk 2’s graphics settings to increase your FPS and make the game more playable.

Best graphics settings for Frostpunk 2

Settings screen in Frostpunk 2
Only so much you can do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Frostpunk 2‘s closed preview, there aren’t many settings you can change apart from the traditional Textures, Lighting, Shadows, and a few more. Below, you’ll find a list of the best settings for Frostpunk 2 based on several tests I did using the Nvidia Performance Overlay.

I set the general graphics to Medium because it feels like a good starting point for performance testing. Obviously, if you reduce them to Low or Very Low, your framerate will increase at the cost of lower visual quality. This is something you have to adjust depending on your hardware and desired FPS.

SettingValue
TexturesMedium
TerrainMedium
EffectsMedium
ShadowsMedium
FogMedium
PostprocessMedium
MeshesMedium
City DetailsMedium
LightingMedium
UpscalingTSR
Frame Limit60
Upscaling QualityPerformance
Fullscreen ModeFullscreen
Sharpness100
VSyncOff
Frame GenerationOff
Resolution1920×1080

As I mentioned, if you’re still experiencing performance issues, try lowering all the settings from Medium to Low or Very Low. This will significantly affect the game’s visual quality but give it a performance bump. Switching from Medium to Low gave me an average of 10 extra FPS, which is good enough if you want to hit that 60 FPS mark.

Other settings you can play around with to increase performance in Frostpunk 2 are Upscaling and Upscaling Quality. In my case, the TSR upscaler gave me a more stable and smooth experience compared to FSR. The best choice depends on your hardware, so try changing both of these settings and see if it helps your game run better.

Frostpunk 2 system requirements

Despite Frostpunk 2 being a city-builder, the system requirements are higher than you might expect. If you’re experiencing performance issues, make sure your PC meets the minimum required specs, at the very least.

Here are the Frostpunk 2 PC system requirements from Steam:

MinimumRecommended
OSWindows 10/11 (64-bit)Windows 10/11 (64-bit)
ProcessorAMD Ryzen 5 / Intel Core i5 2.5 GHzAMD Ryzen 7 / Intel Core i7 2.8 GHz
Memory8 GB RAM16 GB RAM
GraphicsAMD RX 550 4 GB VRAM / NVIDIA GTX 1050Ti 4 GB VRAM / INTEL ARC A310 4GB VRAMAMD RX 5700 8 GB VRAM / NVIDIA 2060 Super RTX 8 GB VRAM / INTEL ARC A770 8GB VRAM
DirectXVersion 12Version 12
Storage30 GB available space30 GB available space
