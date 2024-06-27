Frostpunk 2 delayed due to player feedback and ‘existing backlog’ of new features

Frostpunk 2 had an exciting beta test back in April, and just a month before its scheduled release, 11 bit studios announced the game would be delayed until Sept. 20, 2024.

The announcement came in the form of an X post, saying the studio needs more time to finish Frostpunk 2 development. “Your observations, along with the existing backlog of features that we were already working on, made us realize that we can prioritize things better to guarantee you have the best possible experience at launch,” the devs wrote, noting there are features players deserve to see from day one.

Your people will have to freeze for a bit longer. Image via 11 bit studios

The developer shared some of these upcoming features and improvements in a detailed Steam blog post. Plenty of gameplay changes aim to make the experience smoother, including changes to temperature, Heat, and proximity-based building, making it deeper and more impactful. There’s also more detailed and flexible workforce management, the ability to reshape districts after constructing them, and improved Faction behavior.

One of the highly requested features, called Zoom Stories, is also in the works. The small scale of the original Frostpunk game allows you to closely watch over your people—something the sequel couldn’t offer during the beta test due to its larger city-building scale. Zoom Stories will fix that, allowing you to zoom into specific city parts and see the day-to-day lives of citizens.

These features are only a fraction of what’s coming to Frostpunk 2, and the developer promises to share “behind-the-scenes updates” of these additions between now and the game’s full release.

