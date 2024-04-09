All Frostpunk 2 platforms

Frostpunk 2 is returning years after the first game, and after an even longer wait for those poor citizens freezing away in the frozen wasteland. But which platforms are getting Frostpunk 2 first? Here’s everything you need to know.

Where can you play Frostpunk 2? All platforms listed

What will your first decision be? Screenshot via 11 bit studios Steam

The first Frostpunk released in 2018 for PC and consoles. The game received high ratings from critics and players alike, concluding with a nine out of 10 rating across the board. The strategy game features a unique take on the city-building formula, with a unique environmental setting that separates it from other strategy games—surviving the cold.

Frostpunk 2 continues this concept. It takes place 30 years after the events of the first game, and you need to make tough decisions to survive. Just like the first game, Frostpunk 2 is set to release on multiple platforms, so everyone can have a go at building a frozen metropolis.

Is Frostpunk 2 on PC?

Yes, Frostpunk 2 is set to release for PC on July 25, 2024. PC players will be able to play first, and there are two options: Standard or Deluxe Edition. By pre-purchasing Frostpunk 2 on Steam, the Epic Store, or Game Pass, you gain access to Frostpunk 2‘s sandbox mode (available from April 15 to 22) and three DLCs. You can also play the game 72 hours before its full release on July 25, alongside exclusive items (the novella, artbook, and soundtrack) as part of Frostpunk 2‘s Deluxe Edition.

Is Frostpunk 2 on Xbox?

Yes, Frostpunk 2 will be available on Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass, but it won’t arrive on July 25. Instead, it arrives sometime post-launch, but the date has yet to be confirmed. While you can pre-purchase Frostpunk 2 on the Microsoft Store, its Deluxe Edition bonuses (that let you play the beta and give you 72 hours of early access) are only available to PC players. Therefore, the July 25 release date is exclusively for PC Game Pass members.

Is Frostpunk 2 on PlayStation?

Yes, Frostpunk 2 will be available on PlayStation 5, but its release date is unknown. The Frostpunk 2 beta is exclusive to PC, and the game has only been announced on the PlayStation Store.

