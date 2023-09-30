Will Forza Motorsport be on Xbox One?

If you are a fan of the Forza franchise and were excited to race in Forza Motorsport but own an Xbox One, we are sorry to let you know that you won’t be able to run the game on that platform.

Forza Motorsport is launching on Oct. 10, and Turn 10 Studios are promising photorealistic visuals with advanced physics and AI for an immersive racing experience. Here are some of the features players can expect:

Real-time ray tracing on-track

New damage and dirt accumulation systems

Fully dynamic time-of-day with weather

Live on-track scoring that helps you master every layout

With all that in mind, would Xbox One be able to run Forza Motorsport smoothly? That question is essential to answer why it won’t be available on Xbox One.

Is Forza Motorsport available on Xbox One?

No, Forza Motorsport is not available on Xbox One. The Forza support team explained on a Forza Motorsport Q&A in June the reason is because it “leverages the full power and performance of Xbox Series X|S consoles.”

Xbox One’s hardware wouldn’t be able to deliver the simulation expected for this next installment of the franchise. For example, Forza Motorsport will massively upgrade physics, featuring powerful assists and a 48x improvement in tire fidelity, according to the devs.

With what the studio had in mind, having the game available on Xbox One would frustrate players more than it would please. Forza Motorsport will be available on PC through Steam, Cloud Gaming (Beta), and Xbox Series X|S. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have access to the game from day one.

