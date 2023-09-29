Forza Motorsport Race Day Car Pack explained: cars, price, and should you buy?

Forza Motorsport players can immediately bolster their in-game collection with the Race Day Car Pack, but is it worth it?

The Race Day Car Pack in Forza Motorsport provides immediate access to a selection of new cars, giving you more options to choose from as you get behind the wheel in both offline and online game modes, saving you some hard-earned credits in the process.

You can find out everything you need to know about the Race Day Car Pack in Forza Motorsport below.

What cars are included in the Forza Motorsport Race Day Car Pack?

There are eight cars included in the Forza Motorsport Race Day Car Pack, though none of them are exclusive and can be purchased from the Showroom with in-game credits if you do not have the pack.

So far, two of the eight cars in the pack have been revealed by Forza Motorsport, with the other six set to be revealed when the game enters early access on Oct. 5. They can, however, be seen in the image revealed for the pack.

The eight cars included in the Forza Motorsport Race Day Car Pack have never featured in the series before. We will add all eight cars in the pack to this article on Oct. 4.

2018 Acura #36 NSX GT3 2017 Vauxhall #66 Power Maxed TAG Racing Astra

How much is the Forza Motorsport Race Day Car Pack?

Plenty of cars are available. Image via Microsoft

The Forza Motorsport Race Day Car Pack is currently available by purchasing the Premium Edition of the game for $99.99, the Deluxe Edition for $89.99, or by purchasing the Premium Add-Ons Bundle for $35.99 if you have an Xbox Game Pass membership.

The Premium routes provide additional bonuses in the form of a VIP Membership, which gives five-day early access to the full game from Oct. 5, the Welcome Car Pack, featuring five cars, and access to the Car Pass, where 30 new cars are released once per week.

Should you buy the Forza Motorsport Race Day Car Pack?

The Forza Motorsport Race Day Car Pack is a great way to bolster your garage with a selection of high-powered cars built specifically for racing and is particularly useful early in the game when credits may be limited.

However, it is a personal choice and, if you elect not to purchase the Race Day Car Pack, the cars featured can be purchased at any point in the Showroom.

