Among Forza Motorsport’s biggest selling points are is its advanced physics simulations and photorealistic graphics. Developer Turn 10 included more than 500 real cars plus several iconic tracks that players will recognize while racing.

Experiencing Forza Motorsport in virtual reality (VR) with a driving wheel would take photorealistic racing to a whole new level, so many players are wondering whether the game has VR support. Unfortunately, though, it doesn’t look like this dream will turn into a reality any time soon.

Does Forza Motorsport have VR Support?

Forza in VR would be the ultimate immersive racing experience, but sadly it’s not to be. Image via Turn 10

No, Forza Motorsport does not support VR. The Forza support team answered a Forza Motorsport Q&A on June, and one of the questions asked “will Forza Motorsport support VR?” The team confirmed that the game does not feature VR support, saying that they “have nothing to share at this time.”

It may seem like this is not a definitive answer, but other games in the franchise haven’t had native VR support so far, so it’s likely Forza Motorsport won’t receive it either. That said, you could still try to adapt the game to a VR device on your PC.

