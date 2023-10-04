Forza Motorsport has plenty of settings you can tweak for more realistic gameplay, including changing the amount of fuel in your car—but can you run out?

While you can play Forza Motorsport as more of an arcade racer with settings like fuel and damage turned off, turning them on provides more of a challenge and adds strategy to the game, as you can set the amount of fuel you take before a race.

In the real world, running out of fuel during a race would be a disastrous mishap from a team and should never be seen, but can you make the simplest of mistakes in Forza Motorsport? We put it to the test.

Can you run out of fuel in Forza Motorsport?

Don’t ignore this message. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Yes, you absolutely can run out of fuel in Forza Motorsport, and while it’s easy to do if you choose to do it, there will likely never be a situation where you accidentally run out of fuel.

Before a race, you can tweak your fuel and tire strategy to carry a lighter load of fuel, with the game then calculating how many laps you can complete on your tank, what sort of lap times you will be posting, and how many pit stops are required to finish the race.

If you take a lighter load than is needed for the race, you will see a pop-up message as you approach the Pits toward the end of a lap informing you that you need to come in to make a stop—which serves as the game’s final warning.

What happens if you run out of fuel in Forza Motorsport?

An early end to your race. Video by Dot Esports.

If you ignore the information provided when choosing your strategy before the race and subsequently ignore the notifications of how many laps of fuel you have remaining and the message telling you to pit, your race will come to a halt.

As shown in the video above, your car will see a noticeable reduction in pace, and your engine will splutter, as it’s now essentially running on fumes. Your car will reduce in speed until it can’t go any further and will then stop.

If you run out of fuel, the race does not end automatically, and you will have to quit manually or restart the race.

About the author