Players in Forza Motorsport have no shortage of cars to take to the track in and, for any completionists, there are also a host of achievements to earn.

The Xbox-exclusive racing simulator provides a range of different achievements across a variety of game modes, with challenges including completing specific events in a specific car, to clocking up miles and miles of drive time online.

There are no hidden achievements, so you’ll be able to see exactly what you need to do and when, while there’s also a spread across various game modes, meaning there is something for everyone.

All Forza Motorsport achievements

There are 57 achievements to earn in Forza Motorsport for a total of 1,000 Gamerscore.

Welcome to Forza Complete your first race 10G On the House Receive your first gift car 10G Make it Yours Buy your first car 10G Express Yourself Change your Driver Suit 5G My First Art Show Share one of your Designs 10G Influencer Earn 10,000 Credits from the community using your Tune 30G Race Engineer Share one of your Tunes 10G Setting the Standard Earn 10,000 Credits from the community using your Tune 30G Paparazzi Share a Photo 10G Highlight Reel Share a Replay 10G Welcome to Builders Cup Complete the Builders Cup Intro Series 10G Built Not Bought Complete one Series in Career Mode 10G Just Getting Started Complete one Tour in Career Mode 15G Journeyman Builder Complete two Tours in Career Mode 15G Pro Builder Complete three Tours in Career Mode 25G Legendary Builder Complete four Tours in Career Mode 20G It’s not the car… Finish in the top three of a Series with a stock car in Builders Cup 30G Getting Familiar Reach Car Level 25 in any car 10G Pride and Joy Reach Car Level 50 in any car 15G Brand Ambassador Reach max brand discount by owning five level 50 cars from a manufacturer 30G Aficionado Reach Car Level 50 in 10 cars 30G Garage Royalty Reach Car Level 50 in 30 cars 50G Tinkerer Make an upgrade to any car 10G Body Builder Apply a Wide Body conversion to any car 15G Heart Transplant Swap an engine in any car 15G In the Big Leagues Complete your first Featured Multiplayer Event 10G Clean Driving Complete a clean Qualifying lap in Featured Multiplayer 15G Safety Star Hold an S Safety Rating across five consecutive Featured Multiplayer events 20G Safety Superstar Hold an S Safety Rating across 10 consecutive Featured Multiplayer events 30G Pole Position Post the best Qualifying Lap Time in a Featured Multiplayer event 20G Podium Prodigy Earn a spot on the podium in Featured Multiplayer 20G Rain or Shine Create and complete a race in the rain in Free Play 10G Freedom! Complete a Quick Race in Free Play 10G Leisure Cruise Complete a lap at sunset at Spa Francorchamps 10G Time Traveler Win a Timed Race in Free Play 10G New Rival Post a lap time on any track in Rivals Time Attack 10G Amateur Rival Beat five Rivals 15G Enthusiastic Rival Beat 10 Rivals 20G Experienced Rival Beat 20 Rivals 30G Endurance Legacy Complete a race in the 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 on Kyalami Grand Prix 15G American Challenger Complete a race in a 2023 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R on Le Mans Full Circuit 15G Sightseeing Complete on Hakone Club with the 2020 Toyota GR Supra 15G When in Rome… Complete a race in the 2021 Ferrari Roma on the Mugello Full Circuit 15G Free as a Bird Complete a race in the 1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455 on the Eaglerock Club Circuit 15G Flying Maintain a speed of 180mph or higher for three seconds 20G Stiff Competition Complete 10 races with AI set to the fastest difficulty 25G Night Owl Complete 50 laps at night 10G Rain Meister Complete 50 laps in the rain 10G Contender Complete 100 laps in Multiplayer 20G Competitor Complete 300 laps in Multiplayer 30G Racecraft Gain at least 12 positions in any Multiplayer race 30G Self-Improvement Score a perfect 10 on any Track Segment 20G Technique Score a 9 or better on any Track Segment 15G Excellence Finish with no penalty with full Forza Race Regulations enabled 20G Strategist Change your Fuel and Tire setup for the first time 10G Racing on Fumes Finish a race with no more than one Fuel Lap left in your car 25G Well Rounded Change your tires during a race to use a different tire compound 25G

