All Forza Motorsport achievements

Plenty to earn on the track.

A yellow Cadillac in Forza Motorsport races in the dark on a wet track.
Players in Forza Motorsport have no shortage of cars to take to the track in and, for any completionists, there are also a host of achievements to earn.

The Xbox-exclusive racing simulator provides a range of different achievements across a variety of game modes, with challenges including completing specific events in a specific car, to clocking up miles and miles of drive time online.

There are no hidden achievements, so you’ll be able to see exactly what you need to do and when, while there’s also a spread across various game modes, meaning there is something for everyone.

All Forza Motorsport achievements

There are 57 achievements to earn in Forza Motorsport for a total of 1,000 Gamerscore.

Welcome to ForzaComplete your first race10G
On the HouseReceive your first gift car10G
Make it YoursBuy your first car10G
Express YourselfChange your Driver Suit5G
My First Art ShowShare one of your Designs10G
InfluencerEarn 10,000 Credits from the community using your Tune30G
Race EngineerShare one of your Tunes10G
PaparazziShare a Photo10G
Highlight ReelShare a Replay10G
Welcome to Builders CupComplete the Builders Cup Intro Series10G
Built Not BoughtComplete one Series in Career Mode10G
Just Getting StartedComplete one Tour in Career Mode15G
Journeyman BuilderComplete two Tours in Career Mode15G
Pro BuilderComplete three Tours in Career Mode25G
Legendary BuilderComplete four Tours in Career Mode20G
It’s not the car…Finish in the top three of a Series with a stock car in Builders Cup30G
Getting FamiliarReach Car Level 25 in any car10G
Pride and JoyReach Car Level 50 in any car15G
Brand AmbassadorReach max brand discount by owning five level 50 cars from a manufacturer30G
AficionadoReach Car Level 50 in 10 cars30G
Garage RoyaltyReach Car Level 50 in 30 cars50G
TinkererMake an upgrade to any car10G
Body BuilderApply a Wide Body conversion to any car15G
Heart TransplantSwap an engine in any car15G
In the Big LeaguesComplete your first Featured Multiplayer Event10G
Clean DrivingComplete a clean Qualifying lap in Featured Multiplayer15G
Safety StarHold an S Safety Rating across five consecutive Featured Multiplayer events20G
Safety SuperstarHold an S Safety Rating across 10 consecutive Featured Multiplayer events30G
Pole PositionPost the best Qualifying Lap Time in a Featured Multiplayer event20G
Podium ProdigyEarn a spot on the podium in Featured Multiplayer20G
Rain or ShineCreate and complete a race in the rain in Free Play10G
Freedom!Complete a Quick Race in Free Play10G
Leisure CruiseComplete a lap at sunset at Spa Francorchamps10G
Time TravelerWin a Timed Race in Free Play10G
New RivalPost a lap time on any track in Rivals Time Attack10G
Amateur RivalBeat five Rivals15G
Enthusiastic RivalBeat 10 Rivals20G
Experienced RivalBeat 20 Rivals30G
Endurance LegacyComplete a race in the 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 on Kyalami Grand Prix15G
American ChallengerComplete a race in a 2023 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R on Le Mans Full Circuit15G
SightseeingComplete on Hakone Club with the 2020 Toyota GR Supra15G
When in Rome…Complete a race in the 2021 Ferrari Roma on the Mugello Full Circuit15G
Free as a BirdComplete a race in the 1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455 on the Eaglerock Club Circuit15G
FlyingMaintain a speed of 180mph or higher for three seconds20G
Stiff CompetitionComplete 10 races with AI set to the fastest difficulty25G
Night OwlComplete 50 laps at night10G
Rain MeisterComplete 50 laps in the rain10G
ContenderComplete 100 laps in Multiplayer20G
CompetitorComplete 300 laps in Multiplayer30G
RacecraftGain at least 12 positions in any Multiplayer race30G
Self-ImprovementScore a perfect 10 on any Track Segment20G
TechniqueScore a 9 or better on any Track Segment15G
ExcellenceFinish with no penalty with full Forza Race Regulations enabled20G
StrategistChange your Fuel and Tire setup for the first time10G
Racing on FumesFinish a race with no more than one Fuel Lap left in your car25G
Well RoundedChange your tires during a race to use a different tire compound25G
