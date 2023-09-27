Players in Forza Motorsport have no shortage of cars to take to the track in and, for any completionists, there are also a host of achievements to earn.
The Xbox-exclusive racing simulator provides a range of different achievements across a variety of game modes, with challenges including completing specific events in a specific car, to clocking up miles and miles of drive time online.
There are no hidden achievements, so you’ll be able to see exactly what you need to do and when, while there’s also a spread across various game modes, meaning there is something for everyone.
All Forza Motorsport achievements
There are 57 achievements to earn in Forza Motorsport for a total of 1,000 Gamerscore.
|Welcome to Forza
|Complete your first race
|10G
|On the House
|Receive your first gift car
|10G
|Make it Yours
|Buy your first car
|10G
|Express Yourself
|Change your Driver Suit
|5G
|My First Art Show
|Share one of your Designs
|10G
|Influencer
|Earn 10,000 Credits from the community using your Tune
|30G
|Race Engineer
|Share one of your Tunes
|10G
|Setting the Standard
|Earn 10,000 Credits from the community using your Tune
|30G
|Paparazzi
|Share a Photo
|10G
|Highlight Reel
|Share a Replay
|10G
|Welcome to Builders Cup
|Complete the Builders Cup Intro Series
|10G
|Built Not Bought
|Complete one Series in Career Mode
|10G
|Just Getting Started
|Complete one Tour in Career Mode
|15G
|Journeyman Builder
|Complete two Tours in Career Mode
|15G
|Pro Builder
|Complete three Tours in Career Mode
|25G
|Legendary Builder
|Complete four Tours in Career Mode
|20G
|It’s not the car…
|Finish in the top three of a Series with a stock car in Builders Cup
|30G
|Getting Familiar
|Reach Car Level 25 in any car
|10G
|Pride and Joy
|Reach Car Level 50 in any car
|15G
|Brand Ambassador
|Reach max brand discount by owning five level 50 cars from a manufacturer
|30G
|Aficionado
|Reach Car Level 50 in 10 cars
|30G
|Garage Royalty
|Reach Car Level 50 in 30 cars
|50G
|Tinkerer
|Make an upgrade to any car
|10G
|Body Builder
|Apply a Wide Body conversion to any car
|15G
|Heart Transplant
|Swap an engine in any car
|15G
|In the Big Leagues
|Complete your first Featured Multiplayer Event
|10G
|Clean Driving
|Complete a clean Qualifying lap in Featured Multiplayer
|15G
|Safety Star
|Hold an S Safety Rating across five consecutive Featured Multiplayer events
|20G
|Safety Superstar
|Hold an S Safety Rating across 10 consecutive Featured Multiplayer events
|30G
|Pole Position
|Post the best Qualifying Lap Time in a Featured Multiplayer event
|20G
|Podium Prodigy
|Earn a spot on the podium in Featured Multiplayer
|20G
|Rain or Shine
|Create and complete a race in the rain in Free Play
|10G
|Freedom!
|Complete a Quick Race in Free Play
|10G
|Leisure Cruise
|Complete a lap at sunset at Spa Francorchamps
|10G
|Time Traveler
|Win a Timed Race in Free Play
|10G
|New Rival
|Post a lap time on any track in Rivals Time Attack
|10G
|Amateur Rival
|Beat five Rivals
|15G
|Enthusiastic Rival
|Beat 10 Rivals
|20G
|Experienced Rival
|Beat 20 Rivals
|30G
|Endurance Legacy
|Complete a race in the 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 on Kyalami Grand Prix
|15G
|American Challenger
|Complete a race in a 2023 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R on Le Mans Full Circuit
|15G
|Sightseeing
|Complete on Hakone Club with the 2020 Toyota GR Supra
|15G
|When in Rome…
|Complete a race in the 2021 Ferrari Roma on the Mugello Full Circuit
|15G
|Free as a Bird
|Complete a race in the 1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455 on the Eaglerock Club Circuit
|15G
|Flying
|Maintain a speed of 180mph or higher for three seconds
|20G
|Stiff Competition
|Complete 10 races with AI set to the fastest difficulty
|25G
|Night Owl
|Complete 50 laps at night
|10G
|Rain Meister
|Complete 50 laps in the rain
|10G
|Contender
|Complete 100 laps in Multiplayer
|20G
|Competitor
|Complete 300 laps in Multiplayer
|30G
|Racecraft
|Gain at least 12 positions in any Multiplayer race
|30G
|Self-Improvement
|Score a perfect 10 on any Track Segment
|20G
|Technique
|Score a 9 or better on any Track Segment
|15G
|Excellence
|Finish with no penalty with full Forza Race Regulations enabled
|20G
|Strategist
|Change your Fuel and Tire setup for the first time
|10G
|Racing on Fumes
|Finish a race with no more than one Fuel Lap left in your car
|25G
|Well Rounded
|Change your tires during a race to use a different tire compound
|25G