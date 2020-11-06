X2Twins’ Fortnite settings | Dot Esports

It’s not that frequent that a pair of brothers can get along while gaming together, but Jesse and Jordan of X2Twins have proven their skill as a dangerously skillful Fortnite duo.
With Fortnite World Cup qualifications and Fortnite Championship Series victories, the pair of gamers know how to crank 90s and get frags.
The brothers aren’t without their differences, though. Despite sharing insane amounts of skill when they stream together on the same Twitch channel, Jesse and Jordan each have their own unique settings.
While a player’s settings are largely personal preference, following what top-ranked players do can help less experienced gamers. Fortunately for X2Twins fans, the gamers give viewers a couple of options for people who want to copy their settings.
X2Twins’ sensitivity settings
|Jesse & Jesse DPI
400
|Jordan X Sens
12%
|Jesse X Sens
10%
|Jordan Y Sens
12%
|Jesse Y Sens
10%
|Jesse Targeting Sens
50%
|Jordan Targeting Sens
50%
|Jordan Scope Sens
60%
|Jesse Scope Sens
50%
Jesse’s Fortnite keybinds
|Use
Mouse Wheel Up
|Reload
R
|Crouch
Left Ctrl
|Repair/Upgrade
F3
|Harvesting Tool
V
|Weapon Slot 1
1
|Weapon Slot 2
2
|Weapon Slot 3
3
|Weapon Slot 4
4
|Weapon Slot 5
5
|Building Slot 1
Mouse 5
|Building Slot 2
C
|Building Slot 3
Mouse 4
|Building Slot 4
Left Shift
|Trap
F
|Building Edit
E/Mouse Wheel Down
|Building Reset
Right Click
|Emote
B
Jordan’s Fortnite keybinds
|Use
E
|Reload
R
|Crouch
Left Ctrl
|Repair/Upgrade
K
|Harvesting Tool
1
|Weapon Slot 1
2
|Weapon Slot 2
3
|Weapon Slot 3
4
|Weapon Slot 4
X
|Weapon Slot 5
Z
|Building Slot 1
Mouse 5
|Building Slot 2
C
|Building Slot 3
Mouse 4
|Building Slot 4
Left Shift
|Trap
Q
|Building Edit
F/Mouse Wheel Down
|Building Reset
Right Click
|Emote
B