X2Twins’ Fortnite settings | Dot Esports

It’s not that frequent that a pair of brothers can get along while gaming together, but Jesse and Jordan of X2Twins have proven their skill as a dangerously skillful Fortnite duo.

With Fortnite World Cup qualifications and Fortnite Championship Series victories, the pair of gamers know how to crank 90s and get frags.

The brothers aren’t without their differences, though. Despite sharing insane amounts of skill when they stream together on the same Twitch channel, Jesse and Jordan each have their own unique settings.

While a player’s settings are largely personal preference, following what top-ranked players do can help less experienced gamers. Fortunately for X2Twins fans, the gamers give viewers a couple of options for people who want to copy their settings.

X2Twins’ sensitivity settings

Jesse & Jesse DPI

400 Jordan X Sens

12% Jesse X Sens

10% Jordan Y Sens

12% Jesse Y Sens

10% Jesse Targeting Sens

50% Jordan Targeting Sens

50% Jordan Scope Sens

60% Jesse Scope Sens

50%

Jesse’s Fortnite keybinds

Use

Mouse Wheel Up Reload

R Crouch

Left Ctrl Repair/Upgrade

F3 Harvesting Tool

V Weapon Slot 1

1 Weapon Slot 2

2 Weapon Slot 3

3 Weapon Slot 4

4 Weapon Slot 5

5 Building Slot 1

Mouse 5 Building Slot 2

C Building Slot 3

Mouse 4 Building Slot 4

Left Shift Trap

F Building Edit

E/Mouse Wheel Down Building Reset

Right Click Emote

B

Jordan’s Fortnite keybinds