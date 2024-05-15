X-Men skins for Psylocke, Dark Phoenix, and more are back in Fortnite’s shop

Building on the recent success of X-Men ’97 on Disney+, Epic Games has added back several skins of the popular Marvel characters to the Fortnite store. Gambit, Rogue, Dark Phoenix, and Psylocke are once again available for purchase in Fortnite now.

Marvel and Epic have collaborated multiple times, and these are not the first Fortnite skins from the X-Men universe. First introduced in February 2022 with Chapter Three, season one, Rogue and Gambit, the power couple of the group, are back in the Fortnite store for 1,500 V-Bucks each or in a bundle for 2,100 V-Bucks. This bundle also includes the LEGO version of each mutant.

X-Men skins are back in the Fortnite store. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Psylocke, one of the other available X-Men skins, first appeared in the Chapter Two, season two Marvel Series bundle alongside Cable and Domino. This skin is worth 1,500 V-Bucks, and it also includes the LEGO version of the character.

Dark Phoenix, also known as Jean Grey, was first introduced in Chapter Two, season eight. This bundle costs 1,500 V-Bucks with the inclusion of the LEGO version of the skin. A recent leak suggested Cyclops might be another mutant who becomes available for purchase in Fortnite soon, but Epic has not provided any confirmation of this.

Other X-Men skins in Fortnite include Storm and Wolverine, but they were a part of previous battle passes in the game, so there’s no way to get those cosmetics anymore. Storm was a part of the Marvel-themed season back in Chapter Two, season four, Nexus War. During that same season, players could acquire Wolverine as part of a limited-time event after completing several quests.

There is also a specific Wolverine or Logan skin from the comics in collaboration with Marvel called Wolverine Zero, which is part of the Zero War set and features numerous superheroes. The store has repeatedly added this skin, which initially made its debut in Chapter Three, season three, to its inventory.

It’s unclear how long these current X-Men skins will be available in the Fortnite shop, so any fans who are interested in adding them to their collection might want to act quickly.

